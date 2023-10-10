Steelers Vs. Ravens Week 5: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

In another close game against Baltimore, Pittsburgh gets the crucial win in rollercoaster fashion, 17-10. The offense did just enough at the end, and the defense/special teams created splash plays to seal the victory. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest grade on offense was WR George Pickens (90.1, 58 snaps). The main highlight was the exhilarating 41-yard double explosive go ahead touchdown with 1:24 on the clock. He had ten targets and six catches for 130 yards, all going for first downs, and included four of the offenses five explosive plays. He connected with QB Kenny Pickett on back shoulders finally, had a nice corner route, a 16-yard run, and two contested catches that were surprisingly his first in 2023.
Great (80+ Grades):
TE Connor Heyward (81.4, 37) had a nice showing in Pat Freiermuth’s absence. He caught three of his four targets for 23 yards, important situationally with two third down conversions. He also blocked well overall, one on Pickens’ end around run, and another on a screen.
Good (70+ Grades):
Two players here. In rookie LT Broderick Jones’ first start, he fared very well and was the top graded offensive lineman (74.8, 66). I noted him more impressively in the run game, largely getting a good push and holding his own in the pass game. He did allow a hurry, but no sacks. His PFF grades concur (77.2 RBLK, 67.0 PBLK). Seems to be his time following the bye.
RB Jaylen Warren (70.9, 32) was impressive, taking over a stretch of the fourth quarter with three huge consecutive chunk plays. A short catch for an explosive 23-yard gain and third down conversion, along with runs of ten and 16 yards. Broken tackles, hurdling, refusing to be tackled, and willing the Steelers into the red zone following a turnover. He ended with nine rushes for 40 yards (4.4 YPA) and three catches for 39 yards (13 YPR). Allowed a sack though.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players in this tier. TE Darnell Washington (47.3, 46) was targeted twice but no catches, one a questionable non-called pass interference, and another off target. He was inconsistent as a blocker, noting poor reps on a screen and a few runs as well. PFF thought more highly of his pass blocking (71.6) and earned a 52.7 RBLK.
WR Calvin Austin III (46.4, 37) was targeted once with no catches, an early third and six fail that was an off-target back shoulder throw. He was forced out of the game, but was able to return after being checked for a concussion. His 58.7 RBLK was his best grade.
The lowest grade on offense was C Mason Cole (46.3, 66), and definitely agree. He was part of some successes for the unit, but noted several lost reps. He allowed two hurries, continuing to struggle in pass pro for much of the season. Cole is the worst graded center in 2023 with a minimum of 300 snaps. Ouch.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest grade on defense and overall was CB Joey Porter Jr. (91.3). The rookie finally got more playing time (28 snaps) and didn’t disappoint, earning the highest coverage grade in the NFL in week five. His first interception was as clutch as they come, in the red zone on an island, a huge play in the end zone to keep Baltimore of the scoreboard following a turnover. This was Porter’s lone target in coverage, and provided two assisted tackles as well with no misses. Another rookie staking his claim to start following the bye.
Great (80+ Grades):
Pittsburgh’s edge rushers were dynamic once again. Alex Highsmith (86.1, 61) was a nuisance for Baltimore with a game high seven pressures including six hurries per PFF, along with two combined tackles. He drew a holding penalty, and had another would be sack that was negated by a penalty as well. His best play was of course the huge strip sack in clutch time.
T.J. Watt (84.0, 60) capitalized on this play, cashing in with the turnover on the FR, the second play of the sort in 2023. Watt won often as well with five pressures, three hurries, two sacks, two QB hits, two TFL’s, two passes defensed including a bat and great hit in coverage for an incompletion, along with one of his sacks calling game. They are the only top ten duo in pressures this season and Watt leads the NFL with eight sacks.
LB Elandon Roberts (83.6, 29) had a solid game, with eight tackles and five stops. He was impactful around the line of scrimmage again, particularly in the run game where four of his stops came. Roberts was charted for two catches allowed, going for no gain and seven yards. Did note two poor run defense fills as part of the early struggles for the unit.
Good (70+ Grades):
Four players here. DL Armon Watts (77.2, 18) had four pressures, three hurries, a QB hit (78.4 PRSH), and a couple good plays in run defense. I did note him on the ground once, and PFF curiously gave him a 23.4 TAK grade with no misses that I’m aware of.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (74.4, 48) came up big chasing down a big run and ferociously punching the ball out for a FF turnover in the second quarter. I noted him with good penetration for a hurry, but missing the sack opportunity, along with being on the ground and washed against the run.
LB Cole Holcomb (72.9, 64) led the team with nine tackles, including five stops against the run. This was encouraging after some poor angles/fills early, including an explosive 26-yarder, and caught in the middle on the read option on Baltimore’s first TD. He was also beat on a dropped touchdown, and was stiff-armed to the ground on a tackle attempt in coverage for 20 yards, but did have a nice hit late to ensure an incompletion late.
EDGE Markus Golden (70.6, 14) provided great push in his pass rush including two pressures, a hurry, and QB hit. He didn’t have a tackle and seemed to lack impact on seven snaps in run defense.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four in this group also. CB Levi Wallace (46.7, 66) makes the unwanted list for the third time in 2023. Ten targets, five catches allowed for 49 yards, allowing 9.8 YPR and no stops on those plays. He had three tackles, and though he didn’t allow a TD, was beat on a dropped touchdown, and was also beat downfield with the receiver falling. Baltimore missed so many plays, thankfully. Wallace also had a missed tackle to boot. Oof.
DL Montravius Adams (46.6) played a lot (56 snaps), but was washed several times in the run game, though one was debatably an uncalled hold. He did provide one hurry, and had two tackles that went for stops for his best 71.1 TAK grade.
CB Patrick Peterson (45.7, 63) struggled again, particularly as a tackler with two misses, was beat in coverage on yet another drop, and allowed a 16-yard catch before surrendering playing time to Porter. Peterson did have a pressure on a nickel blitz incompletion but a poor game again.
The lowest grade on defense was another CB, Chandon Sullivan (43.3, 24). He particularly struggled in coverage, getting beat downfield for 30 yards, and another go ball that was dropped. It’s time to play Porter more.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest grade on special teams, appropriately, was Miles Killebrew (90.9, 21), with the blocked punt for the safety in the fourth quarter, HUGE. He also tackled an eight-yard punt return but had a holding penalty.
Great (80+ Grades):
Elijah Riley (81.5, 20) and LS Christian Kuntz (80.6, nine) here, with the latter providing a tackle on a six-yard return.
Good (70+ Grades):
Two players, Washington (75.4, seven) and Warren (71.5) this week.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
The lowest grade on special teams was Mark Robinson (38.1, 20), who had a declined holding penalty.
Surprises:
- Olszewski (60.6, seven). PFF dinged him for his punt return fumble (37.2), but to have a 60.6 special teams grade was jaw-dropping.
- LB Kwon Alexander (64.0, 31). Though he had a missed tackle, thought he’d be higher in an impactful game. A sack, five tackles, three TFL’s/stops, and three catches allowed for just ten yards.
- G Nate Herbig was higher than I expected (66.7, 66). Allowed sack, three pressures, two hurries, one resulting in another sack. Had a nice pancake on a pass rep but was inconsistent to say the least.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. RAVENS WEEK 5 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 5: OFF-Pickett/OL (with Jones/Nate Herbig). DEF-Fitzpatrick. ST-Nick Herbig/Killebrew.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson. OFF-Seumalu/Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.