Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Expected Back For Steelers Game

In the latest installment of As The Deshaun Watson returns, his injured shoulder that’s essentially sidelined him for a month isn’t expected to keep him out of the Cleveland Browns’ rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 19. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson’s latest setback isn’t anticipated to land him on injured reserve and he should return to play in two weeks.

Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson will continue to be week to week with his rotator cuff injury, but it is not expected to be a long-term absence that would necessitate him being placed on injured reserve, which automatically would sideline him four weeks, per sources. While the Browns… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

If accurate, that would bring him back for the Browns’ Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh will face Cleveland the following game in Week 11. So assuming this timetable holds up, which admittedly seems unreliable based on how many times he was expected back before, Watson will see the Steelers a second time.

Watson has been dealing with a rotator cuff injury in his throwing arm. Initially described as a minor bruise, recent reports have compared it to a longer-term ailment commonly found in baseball players. He missed Week Four and Week Six due to the injury (Cleveland had a Week Five bye) and lasted just one quarter in Week Seven against the Indianapolis Colts before being knocked out of the game. At the time, the Browns were vague with their reasons, Watson cleared of a concussion and not officially listed with any injury, though head coach Kevin Stefanski would say after the game he chose to protect Watson, whose shoulder did not feel as it should.

After a terrible debut from rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week Four, the Browns have turned to veteran P.J. Walker following the team’s bye. He’s officially started one game, the team’s upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, but filled in for Watson against the Colts, a thrilling and controversial 39-38 victory. But the team has won in spite of Walker, who has completed exactly half his passes with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Watson is unable to play against the Steelers, Walker is expected to get the nod. After playing Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence Sunday, Pittsburgh will face a less-than-impressive slate of quarterbacks. They’re likely to get rookie Will Levis in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans with veteran Ryan Tannehill dealing with an ankle sprain. Pittsburgh then sees Green Bay’s Jordan Love the following week, who has been one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks this season. In Week 11, they’ll get either Watson or Walker.

In their first matchup, a 26-22 Steelers win, Watson went just 22-of-40 for 235 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He was also sacked six times.

Entering Week Eight, Pittsburgh is second in the AFC North at 4-2 behind the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland is also 4-2 and sits in third place. The Browns take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon.