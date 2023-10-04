Put On Lock: Examining The Top Cornerback Draft Prospects Amid Secondary’s Struggles

Last week, we highlighted a few center prospects in the upcoming draft class that Pittsburgh should keep an eye on throughout the college football season and into the pre-draft process as starting C Mason Cole has struggled mightily to start the 2023 campaign. Today, I’m going to highlight the need for Pittsburgh to do the same at the cornerback position as starting CBs Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace haven’t gotten off to a particularly strong start to the season.

Sure, Wallace and Peterson have three interceptions and 11 pass deflections between them through the first four games, but the number of yards and splash plays the two have allowed during that same span is concerning. According to Pro Football Reference, Peterson and Wallace have allowed a joint 61.4% completion rate, 487 passing yards, and seven passing touchdowns thus far, equating to a passer rating when targeted of 106.5. Both have struggled with consistency as Wallace has displayed a true lack of top-end athleticism to cover the top receivers on a weekly basis while Peterson is showing his age, getting burned by the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Nico Collins.

The Steelers have been reluctant to increase rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.’s role with the veterans ahead of him, but head coach Mike Tomlin did suggest on Tuesday that we may start to see more of Porter on defense in the coming weeks. Regardless, Pittsburgh may need to add another long-term solution at cornerback with Wallace a free agent after the season and Peterson turning 34 before next season. Luckily for Pittsburgh, there are several notable names in what appears to be a deep cornerback draft class at this point of the evaluation process.

Probably the top name for most draft evaluators at cornerback right now is Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. McKinstry is a projected top-10 selection, measuring 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with the height, length, and speed to cover opposing No. 1 wide receivers on the outside. He’s played in 33 games for the Crimson Tide, having recorded two interceptions and 20 pass deflections during that span. He’s had a bit of a down year as his production hasn’t been there — Alabama has struggled to piece together a season that meets its expectations — but McKinstry still remains a tantalizing prospect who could pair with Porter for a long, tall, and fast duo on the outside.

Kool-Aid McKinstry INT Doesn’t count tho unfortunately because offsetting penalties on both teamspic.twitter.com/A2iaHjWOZ5 — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) September 16, 2023

Probably the most exciting corner prospect in this draft class comes from my home state in the form of Iowa DB Cooper DeJean. DeJean is a Swiss Army Knife player, having the versatility to play outside corner, nickel, and safety in the secondary. He’s also a deadly return man, having averaged 15.2 yards per punt return in his career with a punt return touchdown last weekend. DeJean burst onto the scene as a true sophomore last season, picking off five passes and returning three of them for touchdowns as a true ballhawk. Given Pittsburgh’s need to find a quality corner opposite of Porter as well as address the nickel position, DeJean could fill either hole as an electric playmaker on the defensive side of the football.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean calmly covers the double move and gets the INT pic.twitter.com/9UTJblrDj5 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 1, 2023

Porter could see a familiar face on the opposite side of him next season if Pittsburgh were to pursue Penn State CB Kalen King in the pre-draft process. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound junior has less size than Porter, but still is a willing tackler who has more speed and quickness to cover shiftier receivers in the open field. He posted three interceptions and a whopping 18 pass deflections last season for the Nittany Lions, but only has one pass deflection and zero picks this season. Still, King was a strong running mate for Porter in college, and Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to go after teammates from the same school in recent seasons, making the pairing a legit possibility.

Kalen King with the diving INT for Penn State at the Rose Bowl‼️ 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/uiOywV4UE0 — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2023

Another cornerback prospect to keep your eyes on is Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. Wiggins also has ideal measurables, standing 6-foot-2, 175 pounds with long arms and limbs to cover ground quickly and occupy passing lanes. Wiggins entered the 2023 season with 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an interception returned for a touchdown in 897 career snaps over 24 games for the Tigers. In four games this season Wiggins has four total tackles, two pass deflections, and a pick-six against FAU. He’s proven to do well in coverage on bigger receivers on the outside, having the length to contest passes in combative situations as well as the instincts to close on the ball quickly.