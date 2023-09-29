Men In The Middle: Examining The Top Center Draft Prospects Amid Mason Cole’s Rough Start

Heading into the 2023 season, there was much optimism surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically their offensive line, having the unit come together in the second half of last season. They added G Isaac Seumalo via free agency, seemingly shoring up the unit with an experienced veteran to complete their overhaul of the unit.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh’s offensive line hasn’t gotten off to a great start, currently ranking 28th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. LT Dan Moore Jr. hasn’t fared well in PFF’s metrics, struggling mightily to start the year. Seumalo hasn’t played up to expectations as of yet either while RG James Daniels has been a tad disappointing as well. However, possibly the biggest disappointment of the unit relative to expectations has been C Mason Cole. He ranks as the 32nd center in football among 35 qualifiers, putting him near the bottom of the league. Cole has struggled thus far, constantly being pushed back in the pocket as well as missing blocks he routinely made last season.

It’s been a disappointing start for Cole, who was a pleasant surprise last season, helping Pittsburgh restore the running game in the second half of the year. While he still has time to rebound and get back to his 2022 form, perhaps it would be wise for Pittsburgh to start looking toward a better long-term solution than Cole, who can be serviceable but doesn’t have the ceiling of a top-10 center in football. Should Pittsburgh decide to look at long-term solutions at the center position via the draft, there are a few prospects who could fit the bill as we sit here entering October.

One name that has garnered the most attention is Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran. We completed a summer scouting profile on Van Pran a few months ago, breaking down a prospect with impressive athleticism to work out in space and excel in the running game thanks to his power and aggressiveness. He needs to work on his technique as well as his core strength and balance to better hold up in pass protection, but Van Pran is currently the leader in the clubhouse to be the first center taken this spring.

Another prospect who should hear his name called somewhere on Day Two of the draft is West Virginia C Zach Frazier. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound senior has been playing heavy snaps since his freshman campaign, starting 38 of 39 career games, including 29 straight at center. He is a four-time high school state wrestling champion, and you see that in his play by how he can leverage blocks and use his core strength to win in pass protection and in the running game. He is sturdy in the middle, having the technical skill, experience, and reliability to become an NFL-caliber starting center.

The #Bears would be wise to target a center in the 2024 draft. I’d love Zach Frazier from West Virginia on Day 2. Great pad level, refined hand usage, nasty dude. He’d be a much-needed upgrade on the interior. pic.twitter.com/q8IkeIHKVo — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 18, 2023

A prospect with less experience than Van Pran and Frazier but one who has tantalizing tape is Texas A&M C Bryce Foster. Foster started as a true freshman in 2021 but allowed 17 hurries and three sacks in his first season. He was slated to start again in 2022, but he only played in four games after suffering a season-ending injury. He’s since come back to start at the pivot in 2023 and has looked impressive, generating a strong push in the running game with his impressive 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame while having the skill to make blocks in the second level. He’s also cleaned up his pass protection this season, setting himself up to be a potential riser through the fall and into the pre-draft process.