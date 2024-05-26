DeMarvin Leal Focusing On Technique, Called It His ‘Downfall’ In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line is in an interesting spot entering the 2024 season. There are a couple of aging veterans in Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, and neither one is a lock to be on the roster beyond 2024 at this point. Heyward is actively trying to get a contract extension, and Ogunjobi is technically under contract for two more seasons, but he has largely failed to live up to the price tag. Second-year DT Keeanu Benton looks like a solid building block for the future of the unit, but he is the only young player to show that type of promise. DeMarvin Leal was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to provide more youth to the group, but he had a disappointing second season and will have to fight for a roster spot at training camp this year.

He reportedly showed up in poor condition last year, and that was the beginning of a difficult season for him. He ended up only playing in 12 games playing 25 percent of the defensive snaps, and that is in a season where Heyward got injured and was out for the first half of the season. The production was equally as disappointing with just 15 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defensed.

Leal spoke to the media after one of the OTA practices last week and was asked what he has focused on this offseason to get ready for the 2024 season.

“Technique, just working on my technique,” Leal said in a video posted by Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “Making sure that I come back in better shape than I did last year and just make sure I’m technically sound. Feel like that’s the biggest thing coming off of this second year. Technique I feel is what was my downfall. So made sure I got with some defensive line coaches, got together, and just came up with a plan and got to it.”

Other than long arms, Leal didn’t have great athletic traits coming out of college. Technique was going to have to be his calling card, especially with his tweener body that falls somewhere between DE and OLB. He has not been able to overcome that to this point. Pro Football Focus gave him a 47.5 overall grade for the 2023 season, including a 48.1 against the run and a 51.5 as a pass rusher.

Showing up in shape is half of the battle and a big upgrade over last year, and then improving his technique is paramount to his success.

The Steelers added Dean Lowry in free agency and drafted Logan Lee in the sixth round. For the last two years, they have kept seven defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster. If you do the math, Leal has a battle ahead of him to make the team. Heyward, Ogunjobi, Benton, Lowry, and Montravius Adams are all locks to make the roster. That leaves two spots for Leal, Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jonathan Marshall, and Jacob Slade to compete for.

One would think Leal and Lee have the inside track, but Leal was unable to take control over Loudermilk last year, with the two going back and forth as game-day inactives. Leal was inactive for five of the last six games, including the playoffs. It is a make or break next few months for Leal. The defensive line needs a lot of help moving into the future, so there is nothing but opportunity if he can emerge on the other side of the competition with a renewed vigor to improve his game.