Contextualization Of WR Roman Wilson’s 2021 Pass Targets At Michigan

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected WR Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and since that happened, I have already fully contextualized his 2023 targets at Michigan. Since then, I wanted to look closely at Wilson’s 2021 pass targets at Michigan, specifically because most of those came with him lined up outside, as opposed to in the slot like in 2023. With the data now in for that 2021 season, I can present a full contextualization of those targets.

As usual, this target contextualization includes tabled data in chronological order of the plays. The data includes things such as opponent, time of play, down and distance, air yards, yards after catch, yards gained, and much more. I also listed in this contextualization the location on the field where Wilson was targeted, along with whether he was in motion prior to the snap of the football. Additionally, you will see where Wilson was lined up on the play, meaning either as a slot wide receiver or on the outside. A link to each play is also included in the tabled data so that you can watch whichever ones you choose. Unfortunately, I was unable to find three targets that I could link to for you to watch.

As we break down this target contextualization of Wilson’s from the 2021 season, we can start by noting that he registered 25 receptions for 420 yards with three touchdowns, which averages 16.8 yards per catch. 146 of Wilson’s 420 total receiving yards in 2021 came after the catch, good for a solid 5.84-yard average. He was targeted 39 times in total in 2021, which resulted in a 64.1 percent catch rate.

Digging deeper, Roman Wilson had just two drops in 2021. He also had two contested catches on four contested catch opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.

In totality, Wilson registered an average depth of target of 13.9 yards past the original line of scrimmage in 2021. His average depth of completion past the original line of scrimmage was an impressive 14.3 yards. As for Wilson’s three touchdown receptions in 2021, he registered an average depth of target of 24.7 yards past the line of scrimmage on those plays.

Digging even deeper into Wilson’s 2021 pass target contextualization, the data shows that just two of his 25 receptions came on plays that included him being in motion before the snap of the football. Those two receptions on two targets resulted in seven receiving yards, and both were caught behind the original line of scrimmage.

Of Roman Wilson’s 25 receptions in 2021, two of them came in the middle of the field between the hash marks on five total targets. He registered 39 receiving yards and one touchdown on those two receptions. Wilson’s average depth of reception on those two catches in the middle of the field was 9.5 yards past the original line of scrimmage.

Nineteen of Wilson’s 25 receptions in 2021 came outside the numbers on the field, and that was part of 28 targets. Those 19 receptions outside the numbers were good for 397 receiving yards and one touchdown. Wilson’s average depth of completion on those 19 receptions outside the numbers was also impressive at 13.1 yards past the original line of scrimmage.

The data shows that Roman Wilson saw most of his 2021 receiving production come as a wide receiver lined up outside. In fact, 22 of Wilson’s 25 receptions in 2021 came with him lined up on the outside, and those catches resulted in 377 yards and three touchdowns on 33 total targets. His average depth of completion on those 22 receptions while lined up outside in 2021 was 11.2 yards past the original line of scrimmage.

Roman Wilson’s 2021 contextualized data, along with the tape, shows him to be a moderate producer in the Wolverines’ passing game in 2021, as he finished third on the team in total receptions and receiving yards that season. He was obviously used quite a bit as an outside wide receiver in the passing game in 2021, as opposed to being primarily a slot producer in 2023. Additionally, you will see in the clips that he was asked to face a lot more press coverage in 2021 than he did in 2023.

If you watch all 39 of Wilson’s targets from the 2021 season and follow along with the contextualized data, you should get a good sense of how he was used that particular year and how he performed at Michigan.

Special thanks to Pro Football Focus for some of the data used in this post.

2021 Roman Wilson Pass Targets Contextualized In Order