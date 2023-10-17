OT Dan Moore Remains Ahead Of Broderick Jones In Latest Steelers Depth Chart

No, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t beholden to their depth chart. But if it’s any indication, Dan Moore Jr. will be the team’s starting left tackle Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The team released its latest depth chart Tuesday morning, and it still shows Moore ahead of Jones at left tackle.

Dan Moore Jr. still listed as starting LT ahead of Broderick Jones in Steelers week 7 Depth Chart in recent team game release #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/6sM7mL8H4x — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 17, 2023

Yesterday, Moore declared himself healthy and ready to play in Week Seven against the Rams. Moore suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee early in the team’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans, knocking him out of the game. Jones replaced him and earned his first significant NFL snaps after playing four snaps in the team’s opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, it’s a matter of whether or not he’ll continue to start. Jones earned his first start in Week Five’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and played well, hardly allowing any pressure. But he did have an easier matchup than Moore saw in his first three weeks, dealing with Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby.

Moore hinted to reporters that he took a fair amount of first-team reps yesterday, suggesting he will be the starter. Mike Tomlin is about to hold his Tuesday press conference and will hopefully provide clarification about who will start at left tackle this weekend.