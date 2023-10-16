Dan Moore Jr. Expects To Be Available For Rams Game – But Will He Start?

It really was a perfect Week Six bye for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Except for the whole “everyone else in the AFC North won” thing. But from a health standpoint, the off week couldn’t have come at a better time. The Steelers used it to recharge and get healthy.

In addition to WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. returning to practice along with the news that DL DeMarvin Leal has exited concussion protocol and that TE Pat Freiermuth has recovered from his hamstring injury, OT Dan Moore Jr. apparently will play this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s what he said via The Trib’s Joe Rutter.

Dan Moore Jr. said he practiced today and also expects to play Sunday against the Rams. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 16, 2023

Moore suffered a right knee injury in the team’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans, causing him to miss Week Five’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Moore suffered an MCL sprain.

Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr., who missed Week 5 with an MCL sprain, said he practiced close to a full load today, and he expects to be available Sunday vs. Rams. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 16, 2023

While Moore may be healthy enough to play, the question that lingers is will he start?

First-round rookie Broderick Jones more than held his own in his first NFL start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five. Typically in Pittsburgh, players don’t lose jobs because they were hurt, and OL Coach Pat Meyer praised the job Moore did while recognizing the tough matchups he faced prior to his injury: San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, and more of Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby than expected.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Moore said he worked with the starters. But it’s unclear how many reps that was and if there was any sort of rotation between him and Jones. Right now, it’s too early to conclude who will protect QB Kenny Pickett’s blindside this weekend.

Dan Moore returned to practice. He also confirmed he worked with the starters today. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) October 16, 2023

Assuming Moore is cleared to play, the Steelers will have a decision to make. Go back to Moore or stick with the rookie? It’s something Mike Tomlin will be asked about during his Tuesday press conference. Logically, sticking with Jones makes the most sense but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steelers go in either direction.