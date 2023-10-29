Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 969 on this Sunday afternoon, Dr. Melanie Friedlander looks at the need of the NFL to find some middle ground between discouraging dangerous plays and players losing their livelihood via fines.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 969)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6999590267
