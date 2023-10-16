Kenny Pickett Is Being Sacked At An Alarming Rate

It’s probably obvious and intuitive enough but the Pittsburgh Steelers have not done well in protecting QB Kenny Pickett this season. Point blank, he’s been hit and sacked far too much. Some of that is on him and his nasty habit of running into pressure but certainly a large chunk of the hits he’s taken are out of his control.

Whatever the reason, it has to change. From a sack standpoint alone, Pickett is on pace to be dropped 47 times this year. That would be one of the ugliest numbers in team history.

In franchise history, only two quarterbacks have been sacked at least 47 times in a season. Cliff Stoudt in 1983 and Ben Roethlisberger twice, first in 2007 and again in 2009. In fairness, with a 17-game schedule, there’s more chances to be sacked but quarterback’s are also getting the ball out of their hands faster than ever, washing that extra game out.

Most Sacks By A QB, Steelers History

1. Cliff Stoudt – 51 (1983)

2. Ben Roethlisberger – 50 (2009)

3. Ben Roethlisberger – 47 (2007)

3. Kenny Pickett – 47 (2023) *on pace for

Pittsburgh had a crisis with how much Roethlisberger was getting hit over that time. To the point where they changed his game and later changed coordinators to make him throw from the pocket instead of being Backyard Ben. And at least Backyard Ben came with a ton of amazing plays, a true “live by the sword, die by the sword” mentality. There was a payoff to it.

No such thing is happening with Pickett. He’s mobile, he can extend the play, but not to the degree Roethlisberger was able to make something out of nothing. Or the way the top modern quarterbacks can. And that’s fine, it’s not a big knock against him. It isn’t required. But it doesn’t justify him getting hit or sacked as much as he is.

It has to be fixed. Pickett’s already played hurt through a bone bruise, a calf strain, and who knows what else. Probably a bunch of bruises that’d make you squeamish. Certainly, there’s areas he has to get better and he has to get the ball out quicker, which also factors in external factors (the playcalls, receivers getting open, a better run game to stay out of ‘and long’ situations). No matter what, this is a pace that can’t maintain. This isn’t healthy for a young, struggling quarterback and certainly wouldn’t bode well for the franchise’s future.