Injury Roundup: Cole Holcomb Suffers Ankle Injury, Able To Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming home from Los Angeles with a win and generally a clean bill of health. In his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin cited just one name when speaking about injuries following the team’s 24-17 victory over the Rams.

Tomlin said LB Cole Holcomb suffered an ankle injury in the game. Trainers briefly attended to him while Holcomb was down on the field, though he was able to walk off under his own power. He later returned to the game and finished things out, recording eight tackles today.

Tomlin also mentioned various bumps and bruises suffered throughout the game, though he didn’t mention any names. Safety Damontae Kazee was briefly injured early in the game but returned to finish things out.

Pittsburgh was a healthier bunch in this game. Returning after missing Week Five for this game were DL DeMarvin Leal, P Pressley Harvin III, WR Diontae Johnson, and RG James Daniels. Johnson finished the day with five receptions for 79 yards.

Tomlin will next speak to the media on Tuesday and offer a more detailed injury report. Pittsburgh plays the Jacksonville Jaguars one week from today.