(Update) Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb Injured Against Rams

Update: Holcomb returned to the game on the next series. Good news for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Cole Holcomb was hopping around during a one-yard run by Royce Freeman in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week Seven matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

It seemed to be a lower-body injury for Holcomb, as he was hopping on leg and then went down where he was tended to by trainers on the field. He walked off the field on his power, but was flanked by trainers on both sides.

Holcomb has had a solid season as an off-ball linebacker for Pittsburgh, and losing him would be a blow. Pittsburgh does have depth at the position with Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander both starter-quality but it would be a loss if Holcomb had to miss time, as he’s the most well-rounded linebacker out of the three and a true three-down linebacker.

Holcomb is in his first season with Pittsburgh after spending the first four seasons of his career with Washington. He’s part of the Steelers’ efforts this offseason to rebuild their inside linebacker core after failing to have success at the position after Ryan Shazier’s career-ending injury.

It appeared it was an ankle or a foot injury for Holcomb, and we’ll see if he’s able to return to this game at some point.