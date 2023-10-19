‘He Knows Our Plays:’ James Daniels Aware Rams DT Aaron Donald Could Take Over Sunday’s Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense feels predictable enough. It’s become one of the chief criticisms of OC Matt Canada, whose time in Pittsburgh seems to be running out. Facing an all-world talent like Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald isn’t going to make things any easier.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s practice, Steelers OG James Daniels knows Donald is more than a great athlete. A 10th-year veteran, his football IQ is off the charts, too.

“He’s super smart,” Daniels said via Steelers.com. “I think he understands, he knows our run combos. He knows when we say things. He knows our plays if we’re lined up in a certain formation. He knows that stuff and you can see it. He’s super quick and all that stuff, but he’s reacting sometimes before the ball’s even snapped. He’s always standing up, looking around, looking at splits and stuff.”

Donald doesn’t literally have a copy of the Steelers’ playbook (feel free to make a joke about it right here), but he watches enough film and knows tendencies enough to predict what’s going to happen. A formation is a giant game of Clue based off a scouting report of what teams like to do in certain situations. A motion on 3rd and 1 can mean one thing, a suddenly wider split between left tackle and left guard something else. And you’re not going to fool him with anything new. At this point of his career, he’s seen it all. It doesn’t hurt Donald that his new teammate is OG Kevin Dotson, who spent four years in Pittsburgh before being traded this summer and can surely pass along some tricks of the trade.

Through six games, Donald’s numbers aren’t gaudy. So far, 2.5 sacks and zero forced fumbles. But turn on the tape and he’s still making a big-time impact blowing up the run and impacting the passing game. Knowing how much teams key on him, the Rams have made an effort to move him around the defensive front. That’s included playing him as an off-ball linebacker, making it more difficult to determine which gap he’s rushing.

If the Steelers want to win Sunday, it starts by blocking up Donald. That starts with center Mason Cole, who has struggled mightily this season, allowing three sacks through his first five games. Pittsburgh would be foolish to put Cole on an island, even if Pat Meyer’s scheme typically asks the guards to help the tackles, putting centers in more one-on-one moments. That philosophy will have to be tweaked this weekend or else it’ll be a long plane ride back home from the West Coast. Even longer than what the Steelers have become accustomed to.