Steelers Team Plane Unexpectedly Diverted To Kansas City Monday Morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers team charter plane was diverted to Kansas City during the team’s return to Pittsburgh following their 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The plane, which obviously originated from Vegas, had to make an emergency stop but everyone on the plane is safe, team spokesman Burt Lauten tweeted out.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

While it’s no doubt a scary situation, it won’t impact Pittsburgh’s game-planning too much ahead of their Week Four matchup against the Houston Texans. That’s not what matters, as the health and safety of everyone involved is obviously the priority, but it does sound like everyone is ok.

Lauten said that the team will be making plans to return to Pittsburgh at some point today, and with the team having both today and tomorrow off, there will be plenty of time to rest upon the team’s return to Pennsylvania.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was able to make light of the situation, tweeting at Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, “Yo we might need a ride to Pittsburgh.” Swift made national news for attending Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, a blowout win over the Chicago Bears, earlier today. He also joked the plane was diverted due to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s incredibly questionable roughing the passer penalty.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

WTAE reported that the landing was due to the oil pressure light coming on in the plane, and the emergency landing occurred at 3:55 a.m. It’s an unfortunate situation, but with everyone being ok, it’s luckily nothing more than just an inconvenience for the Steelers. It seems as if the spirits are still high after getting a road win over Las Vegas with Heyward able to joke about the incident, and soon enough the Steelers will be home and resting in their own beds.