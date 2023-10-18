Former Steelers WR Cody White Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Cody White, who was signed by the Steelers in 2020 and cut in August, has signed with the Seattle Seahawks and will be a member of the team’s practice squad. Mike Dugar of The Athletic reported the news on Twitter.

The Seahawks signed WR Cody Thompson to the 53, and signed WR Cody White and OL Greg Eiland to the practice squad. QB Holton Ahlers was released. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 18, 2023

White was a fixture on Pittsburgh’s practice squad, and managed to play 16 games with the Steelers. He was on the roster for most of the 2021 season, playing 15 games, primarily as a special teamer. He had six receptions for 35 yards a member of the Steelers. His father, Sheldon White, is Pittsburgh’s Director of Pro Scouting.

White suffered an injury during preseason, and he was waived with an injury settlement. Until now, he was a free agent, likely giving his injury time to heal. He’ll join a 3-2 Seahawks team that also features former Steelers in LB Devin Bush and CB Artie Burns. Seattle is coming off a road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Six. They hosted White for a workout yesterday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Seahawks hosted Cody White for a visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 17, 2023

They had also previously hosted him for a visit on Sept. 26, so there’s a history of interest with Seattle and White.

White had also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, who first signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He also had brief stints with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. White was having a good training camp before injuries got in the way, and hopefully he’s able to make an impact for a Seattle team with hopes to contend in the NFC this season.

