WR Cody White Receives $79,167 Injury Settlement From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently released WR Cody White from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement. Thanks to a Monday morning NFLPA update, we now know the amount.

According the latest NFLPA salary cap page update, White received an injury settlement in the amount of $79,167. That will count against the Steelers’ 2023 salary cap just like dead money would.

White was first waived as injured by the Steelers on Aug. 21, and after clearing waivers, he reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a split salary amount of $475,000. The injury settlement is based off of that amount and specifically, it was three weeks’ worth of that. That amount was derived by dividing $475,000 by 18 weeks and multiplying by three. That info comes from former NFL agent Joel Corry, who is now with CBS Sports.

White is now eligible to sign with another team once healthy. He can’t, however, sign back with the Steelers until after Week Six of the regular season due to CBA rules based on his injury settlement length.

White was dealing with an unspecified injury that seemingly occurred during the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. In that game, White recorded one reception for six yards as part of him playing 32 offensive snaps and seven more on special teams. White registered two catches for 13 yards in the team’s two preseason games that he played in.

A former undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, White, who broke into the NFL initially in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been something of a professional practice player of sorts for the Steelers. He had been on Pittsburgh’s practice squad the last three seasons and managed to get himself elevated to the gameday roster a few times during that span.

In 2022, White was elevated from the practice squad once during the regular season and he logged 10 offensive snaps and nine more on special teams. He registered one catch in 2022 for 2 yards. He is the son of Sheldon White, the Steelers’ Director of Pro Scouting.

With the White injury settlement details now finalized, that leaves WR Hakeem Butler as the lone player we are waiting to learn an injury settlement on. Butler was released from the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list with a settlement on the same day as White. His injury settlement might wind up being the same amount as White’s. We’ll know for sure in the next few days.