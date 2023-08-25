Steelers Reach Injury Settlements With WRs Cody White And Hakeem Butler

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached injury settlements with wide receivers Cody White and Hakeem Butler. Both players have been released off injured reserve after landing there on August 22.

That’s according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

#Steelers reached injury settlements with Hakeem Butler and Cody White — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 25, 2023

Butler and White were waived/injured following the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Butler did not dress and play in the Bills’ game with an unknown injury while White was injured during it. It’s not clear what his injury was either.

White was having a solid training camp and seemed ticketed for a practice squad spot. It’s possible he returns to the team but would have to wait the number of weeks the settlement is plus an additional three weeks before he’d be eligible to sign back with the Steelers. Meaning, if it was a two week settlement, he’d have to wait five weeks before signing back.

Here is part of our camp recap of White.

“A strong summer for White, typical for him, that got off to a hot start. He caught everything in the early practices and while he may have slightly faded towards the end, his overall play was “above the line.” White made several spectacular downfield grabs using his size to box out defenders, though he was the target who offered little resistance on Joey Porter Jr.’s first interception of camp.”

Butler drew buzz after being signed over from the XFL in the spring. With great size and a solid college career at Iowa State, his summer with the Steelers was a disappointment and he made a minimal impact that saw him drop too many passes.

Our blurb on Butler.

“An underwhelming camp, Butler “won” the “Biggest Disappointment Award” in our training camp recap. With plenty of buzz surrounding his signing after a solid season in the XFL. Butler did show his size and make a couple of plays above his head in camp, including a nice snag on a slant for a touchdown in the early goings, but he went quiet for long stretches.”

In the running for a wide receiver practice squad spot includes Dez Fitzpatrick, who has impressed offensively during camp and on special teams inside of stadiums. The Steelers are also debating if they’ll carry five or six wide receivers with Gunner Olszewski being the potential sixth man.