Dulac: TE Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. That’s according to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, who tweeted the news Monday night.

Freiermuth has had a tough start to the season, dealing with a chest injury in Week One while not being involved in the team’s passing game. Through the first month, he’s caught just eight passes for 53 yards, though he has found the end zone twice, the same number of times he did all last season. Blocking has been an especially troubled spot for him as Pittsburgh’s running game has sputtered throughout the year.

His injury occurred towards the end of RB Najee Harris’ 32-yard catch and run in the second half of yesterday’s loss. Earlier today, Dulac indicated the injury was more than a “tweak,” though it sounds like Freiermuth avoided an incredibly serious injury. Still, it should put him out of the lineup through at least the bye week with the potential to return in Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams or Week Eight against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Freiermuth out, rookie Darnell Washington is expected to become the team’s top tight end. He caught his first pass Sunday, going for 10 yards and a first down. There’s also TE/H-Back Connor Heyward. The only practice squad tight end is Rodney Williams, who had a strong summer and impressed on special teams but doesn’t offer much as a blocker. He was a big receiver in college.

With the waiving of WR Dez Fitzpatrick, the Steelers have a spot open on their 53-man roster. They could fill that spot with another tight end. Perhaps that’ll be ex-Steeler Zach Gentry, currently on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

In addition to Freiermuth, Mike Tomlin said QB Kenny Pickett (left knee), OT Dan Moore Jr. (right knee) and DL DeMarvin Leal (head) were injured yesterday. Reportedly, Pickett could play in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens. Moore’s and Leal’s statuses are unknown.