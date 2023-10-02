Yates: Steelers Waive WR Dez Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released WR Dez Fitzpatrick, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He will officially be waived and need to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent.

Fitzpatrick signed a Futures contract with the team after the 2022 season and was carried on the Steelers’ offseason roster. He impressed in training camp and shined on special teams during the preseason as an excellent gunner and coverage player. Cut as the team trimmed their roster to 53, he signed to the practice squad. The team signed him to the 53-man roster in mid-September following WR Diontae Johnson’s injury.

Here was our evaluation of him following training camp, earning a ‘B’ grade.

“A nice summer for Fitzpatrick. It may be a stretch to call him a camp darling, but he has traits, was available, and produced. Not a bad combination. He lacks great size but is a solid athlete and fluid route runner with change-of-direction ability and can stem at the top of his route to create space. He practiced every day, caught a hearty 20 receptions without dropping anything, and though he mostly did his damage underneath, (a 9.9 YPC) he also scored three times. Fitzpatrick just brings a well-rounded game.

Inside stadiums, his play at wide receiver wasn’t incredibly notable but he had a great tackle as a gunner on the punt team against the Bills, defeating his block and pinning Buffalo deep into their own territory. With injuries to Cody White and Hakeem Butler, there’s a serious practice squad opportunity opening up on the practice squad. He’s earned the chance to stick.”

Fitzpatrick was active for the first time in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. He did not play on offense and logged three snaps on special teams. A fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2021 out of Louisville, he’s caught five career passes for 49 yards. They all came in his rookie season. Since that year, he’s only appeared in two NFL games.

Pittsburgh now has an open spot on their 53-man roster. It’s possible Fitzpatrick will return to the practice squad later in the week.