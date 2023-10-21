Diontae Johnson The NFL’s Most Underrated Wide Receiver, Says Analyst Kyle Brandt

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is getting a boost with WR Diontae Johnson returning to the lineup tomorrow against Los Angeles Rams. Johnson has been the Steelers best receiver since he was drafted in 2019. Analyst Kyle Brandt believes he is the most underrated receiver in the NFL.
“I feel like Diontae Johnson is the most underrated wide out,” said Brandt on a recent episode of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.
Since entering the league, Johnson has 343 receptions for 3,694 yards and 20 touchdowns in 66 games. Over that span, only WR Stefon Diggs, TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyreek Hill, and WR Tyler Lockett have caught more passes than Johnson. Those are some top level players and Johnson is right up there with them. But despite his great numbers, many don’t rate Johnson as a top-tier wide receiver.
Part of the reason for that is the drop issues Johnson had back in 2020 and that narrative still follows him. In addition, the fact he scored zero touchdowns last year also has impacted the way the media and NFL fans view him. Even without a touchdown last year, Johnson was a big part of the Steelers’ offense as he caught 86 passes for 882 yards despite dealing with hit-and-miss quarterback play.
“Diontae Johnson, I think, might be in that slot of the guy who just makes plays,” Brandt said, continuing his praising of Johnson.
Johnson does make a lot of plays, and was quickly ascending as a top receiver in 2021 with QB Ben Roethlisberger feeding him a ton of targets. In 2021, Johnson was a Pro Bowler after he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson knows how to find the end zone, but he needs better quarterback play to get him the ball.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has shown flashes but needs to take the next step. Johnson retuning to the lineup could help Pickett hit that next step as Johnson has an elite ability to create separation to get open. That separation creates easier throws and could help the offense get going.
Johnson is a high-level receiver stuck on a low-level offense. His return to the lineup tomorrow could play a big role in helping to offense get going. He’s that good of a player, and if he can help jump start the offense, then maybe he will start getting his flowers from the national media and NFL fans.