Depot After Dark: Steelers Fashion Show, High School Scores, 2024 International Game?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 7.

Steelers Fashion Show

Friday night, the Steelers held their annual fashion show, Rock Steelers Style 2023, with the theme of this year being ‘Gameday: Fashion Edition.” RB Najee Harris and OLB Alex Highsmith were the event’s co-captains while many other players intended including QB Kenny Pickett and his wife Amy, RB Jaylen Warren, and the newly engaged LS Christian Kuntz.

Proceeds from the event went to the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

Congrats to Heather & Christian on their engagement! 💍 pic.twitter.com/r0woCCF6eu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2023

Western PA High School Football Update

We rarely talk high school football on here but Western PA is a hotbed for Friday night lights, right behind Texas and perhaps Florida. For those interested, here is a list of high school scores from Friday around the Pittsburgh area.

Notable results include Pine-Richland beating Central Catholic 26-19, North Hills knocking off Shaler 31-8, North Allegheny blowing out Mt. Lebanon 43-7, Woodland Hills defeating Highlands 41-10, Penn Hills shutting out Fox Chapel 61-0, Gateway winning a close one over Penn-Trafford 31-27, and Mars handling Kiski Area 56-14.

Steelers who played their high school ball in the are include CB Joey Porter Jr. (North Catholic/North Allegheny) and LS Christian Kuntz (Chartiers Valley).

NFL 2024 Expansion

We recently mentioned the NFL exploring playing in Spain and Brazil. While it’s not clear how soon that could happen, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said the league is strongly looking at expanded their markets as early as next year.

“I do see us playing in more markets very soon, as early as next year,” Goodell said via the Associated Press. “We actually have three or four markets that are here this weekend and next weekend that are interested in hosting a game.”

The NFL is playing international games this year in London and Germany while they’ve played games in previous years in Mexico. Odds are, the Steelers will be playing overseas, potentially in Brazil where there is a huge Steelers’ fanbase or perhaps in Ireland, where Pittsburgh has been assigned to as part of the league’s international program.