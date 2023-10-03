Depot After Dark: Questionable Minkah Penalty, Higgins Injured, Texans’ Statement Win

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 2.

Questionable Minkah DPI

For the second-straight week, we’re talking about a questionable penalty on Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. He was flagged for pass interference on the Texans’ opening drive. Dave Bryan isolated the rep to get a better understanding of whether it was the correct call.

Based on that view, it sure doesn’t look like anything Fitzpatrick did was worthy of drawing a penalty. But it helped extend Houston’s drive that resulted in a touchdown, giving the Texans a lead they wouldn’t give back.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Tee Higgins Injured

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins suffered a fractured rib in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. It’s not clear if he will be able to play in Week Five against the Arizona Cardinals but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if he missed a week. Earlier Monday, he told reporters it was more of an issue of pain tolerance.

Tee Higgins says he does not see his rib injury keeping him out an extended period of time. Could potentially be back this week. Says a matter of soreness and pain tolerance as the rib heals. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 2, 2023

Higgins, like the Bengals as a whole, has had a tough year. He’s dealt with drops and underwhelming play as Cincinnati’s passing game has struggled to find its footing. On the year, he has 12 catches for 129 yards and a pair of scores. After losing Sunday, the Bengals are 1-3 and are in desperate need of a win. Cincinnati is the 32nd-ranked scoring team in football at barely more than 12 points per game.

Texans Statement Win

Houston is riding high after its 30-6 win over Pittsburgh yesterday. For DE Jonathan Greenard, the Texans don’t view it as just a victory. They see it as a statement.

Talking to Texans’ insider Aaron Wilson, Greenard said this.

“We felt like (Sunday’s win over Steelers) that was a statement game. The team was on edge all week. We took it personal. We can’t get complacent.'”

#Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard said the buy-in is strong with DeMeco Ryans; 'There's no facade. We know what it takes to win. We're tired of the stigma. .. We felt like (Sunday's win over Steelers) that was a statement game. The team was on edge all week. We took it… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 2, 2023

Greenard picked up a pair of sacks in Sunday’s win, including the Texans’ key fourth-down stop late in the third quarter, the play on which QB Kenny Pickett was injured. Houston’s defense recorded three sacks on the day.