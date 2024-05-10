Depot After Dark: Lamar Fires Back, Porter’s Plea To Tomlin, Cam’s Birthday Bash

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 9.

Lamar Fires Back

Lamar Jackson is reading comments from his haters. As shared by Complex Sports, Jackson read off notable comments about him, including one from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillpponi, who once tweeted the Steelers own the Ravens and Baltimore stinks.

“We gonna bounce back and when we kill them, I want you to retweet this, dog,” Jackson said with a laugh.

As a starter, Jackson is just 1-3 against the Steelers and missed several games versus Pittsburgh due to injury or rest. In 2023, he lost their Week Five matchup before sitting out the regular season finale.

Check out the whole video below.

"Ball 'til you fall. I don't think I'm falling anytime soon. Imma keep balling." – Lamar Jackson.@Lj_era8 plays "I Got Time Today" with @Complex. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ix52mgoLyw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 7, 2024

Porter’s Plea To Tomlin

Joey Porter Jr. hopes to get his chance in the return game. In an Instagram story Thursday, Porter @’d Tomlin with the caption “Let me take one to the crib one time” accompanied by a high school highlight of a punt return touchdown.

It’s a comment most likely made in jest, which is good because defenders almost never return punts in Pittsburgh. In the Tomlin era, only two have ever done it. Allen Rossum in 2007 and Cam Sutton, who only had three, across the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Cam Heyward’s Birthday Bash

Cam Heyward celebrated his 35th birthday earlier this week. And he used the day to help others, inviting a group of kids to Dave and Buster’s for his annual “Cam’s Birthday Bash” through his Heyward House Foundation.

.@CamHeyward's favorite way to celebrate his birthday is to throw a party with some local kids who may need some extra encouragement. He & @97HeywardHouse treated a special group of kids to a night of fun at Dave & Buster’s at the annual Cam's Birthday Bash! pic.twitter.com/SvQcquukkT — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) May 9, 2024

Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his continued impact on the Pittsburgh community — a mission he’s still dedicated to even after winning the award.