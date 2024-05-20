Dulac: Steelers Have Had ‘Discussion’ With Cam Heyward Regarding Extension

With the start of Organized Team Activities just one day away for the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward is unlikely to be part of this week’s voluntary sessions as he seeks a new contract extension.

Heyward, who made it known on his podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” last week that he’d be doing what’s best for him, which includes not attending OTAs, is entering the final year of his contract and wants a new deal.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, the Steelers and Heyward have had a “discussion” regarding an extension, but it has not gone further than that. Dulac also reported Monday morning for the Post-Gazette that the Steelers are not going to ask Heyward to take a pay cut.

“The Steelers have had a ‘discussion’ with Heyward about a contract extension, but it has been nothing more than that, according to team sources,” Dulac wrote for the Post-Gazette Monday morning regarding Heyward’s contract situation.

Heyward holds a $22,406,250 million salary cap hit in 2024. Of that, $16,000,000 is base salary for the upcoming season, the rest proration from signing bonuses and restructures.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 season, there was some speculation from the media that Heyward would need to take a pay cut in 2024 to return as a member of the Steelers. That caused Heyward to respond, stating he wouldn’t be taking a pay cut, period.

Now, after a busy offseason for the Steelers that saw a number of roster moves made via free agency and trades to improve their roster, Heyward wants another bite of the apple. To do that, he’s taking the public stance of not showing up for voluntary workouts, a stance that many seem to think isn’t a big deal.

“First of all, it’s voluntary. Let’s get that straight. I’m working out, doing everything,” Heyward said on his podcast regarding the OTAs report. “I have always attended these, but at this time, it’s just contract negotiations, and I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we’ll see what happens.”

It’s important to remember that OTAs are voluntary, and while it would be nice if Heyward were there ahead of a very important season for the Steelers, it’s not required. There is trust in him to put in the work away from the facility. But that didn’t stop Dulac from taking a shot at Heyward, stating in his article that Heyward didn’t let the Steelers know of his intention to not attend OTAs, instead announcing it on his podcast.

Aside from Heyward wanting a new contract, Dulac is reporting that the Steelers do not intend to ask their team captain to take a pay cut, instead planning to move forward with his cap hit the way that it is.

“The Steelers have not and do not intend to ask Heyward to take a pay cut this season,” Dulac wrote regarding Heyward and his 2024 outlook. “They are willing to honor the final year of his contract because of what he has done on the field as a six-time Pro Bowl player and team captain and off the field as the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“They do not appear to be worried about easing some of the stress on their salary cap. They do appear to want to do right by a player who has meant so much to the franchise.”

The Steelers should want to do right by a player like Heyward who means so much to the franchise on and off the field. It is a business though, and at times the business can be ruthless. But the Steelers seem to have a different way of doing things in these instances, which has helped them build up quite a bit of a reputation as a respectful organization.

Dave Bryan broke down some possible extensions and ways to bump Heyward’s 2024 pay in an article that’s very much worth your time to understand more about the situation. And between now and training camp, it’s likely that the Steelers and Heyward get something done.

Where we are now is Heyward wanting a new deal and the Steelers wanting to do right by him financially, at least this season. That leaves his future up in the air. It’s hard to envision Heyward playing elsewhere in 2025 and beyond, but stranger things have happened.

It seems rather likely that an extension between the Steelers and Heyward gets done before training camp, ensuring he’s a Steeler for life. But right now, there’s more consternation than anything regarding Heyward and his future in the Black and Gold.