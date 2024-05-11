Depot After Dark: NFL Coming To Netflix, League Goes To Washington, Killebrew Is Batman

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 10.

NFL Coming To Netflix

As if the NFL wasn’t reaching out to enough streaming services as it was, you can likely add Netflix to that list. With games already on Amazon and NBC’s Peacock, Puck media reporter John Ourand reports odds are high Netflix will carry both Christmas Day games this year.

It looks like Netflix will wind up carrying the two NFL games scheduled for December 25, per a bevy of sources.https://t.co/Se6okT3qFe — John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) May 10, 2024

Assuming it’s like the other online-exclusive games, the games should still be shown on television in local markets. But if the Steelers land on one of these games, which is certainly possible, the out-of-market fans, of which there are many, will have to fire up their Netflix accounts.

NFL Goes To Washington

The NFL met with Congress on Wednesday to push them and the Federal Aviation Administration to crack down on drone laws to prevent them from flying over stadiums during games. Per Politico, representatives of nearly every NFL team attended the meeting.

“The league detected more than 2,800 drone flights at its stadiums in violation of temporary flight restrictions during the 2023 season, NFL chief lobbyist top lobbyist Brendon Plack told PI, an 11 percent increase from the year prior.”

The league met with several representatives including Marco Rubio and Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan, co-sponsoring a measure that would give local police the ability to “deploy counter-drone technology,” something currently controlled by the FAA.

Killebrew Is Batman

Pittsburgh Steelers safety and all-around good guy Miles Killebrew used his birthday to help others. He dressed up as Batman at Children’s Hospital, spending the day with patients and delivering gifts instead of receiving them. Check out photos from the day below.

For the second year in a row, Miles Killebrew celebrated his birthday with a superhero celebration at @ChildrensPgh. He spent the afternoon playing a few games with patients and delivering presents. 📝: https://t.co/pE6ePdnCfm pic.twitter.com/YpfjcKqwyr — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) May 9, 2024

With Cam Heyward ineligible to be the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee again (you can only win once), Killebrew might be the team’s selection in 2024.

Phil Jurkovec In Camp

For the Pitt Panthers fans…Ok, you might not exactly be waving your Phil Jurkovec flag, but The Trib’s Chris Adamski grabbed this video of the first day of Steelers’ rookie minicamp. Attending as one of 21 tryout players for the weekend, Jurkovec is working as a tight end, making the position switch late last season after being benched as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

That way over there is former Pitt and Pine-Richland QB Phil Jurkovec working as a tight end as a tryout at Steelers rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/AmgZucPVio — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 10, 2024

It sure seems like a longshot bid. But like everyone else this weekend, he’s getting his opportunity and putting in the extra reps.