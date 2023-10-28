Depot After Dark: Pickett Analysis, Steelers Host Podcast (Not Us), Most Intriguing Matchup?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 27.

Kenny Pickett Analysis

Former NFL QB J.T. O’Sullivan and his “The QB School” YouTube channel posted a 40-minute video breaking down QB Kenny Pickett’s Week Seven performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, O’Sullivan praised Pickett’s performance and the big-time plays he made in the fourth quarter as the Steelers put up 14 points to win.

Catch the whole episode below. As always, it is well-produced, and O’Sullivan’s analysis is excellent.

Team Hosts German Podcast

Steeler Nation isn’t just domestic. It’s international. And the team made sure to show some love to Germany today. As shown on its Instagram account, a German-centric Steelers’ podcast got to take a tour of the team facility today and meet players like S Miles Killebrew and P Pressley Harvin III. You can scroll through their post and IG stories as they recapped the day.

Garrett Defends Watson

Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett defended QB Deshaun Watson, who was accused earlier this week of sitting out games because he has a fully guaranteed contract.

“That’s not any kind of vibe that we get from him,” Garrett said. “That’s not the reaction I have sitting down and talking to him…it would be wrong of me to ask him to come back as less than the player that we know him as.”

Healthy or not, Watson simply hasn’t played much for the Browns. Due to suspension and injury, he’s started only 10 of a possible 23 games for the team and lasted only a quarter last week before leaving the game.

Garrett said he fully supports Watson as the latter works to return to the lineup. Ruled out of this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, veteran P.J. Walker will again get the nod.

Eisen Names Game Top Matchup

On today’s The Rich Eisen Show, Rich Eisen named Sunday’s Steelers/Jaguars matchup as his second-most intriguing game of the week. Jacksonville enters the game at 5-2, atop the AFC South, while Pittsburgh is 4-2 and second in the AFC North.

“Can the Pittsburgh Steelers go 5-2 by beating the Jaguars and ending their four-game losing streak?” Eisen said.

The only game Eisen ranked above this one is the Cincinnati Bengals/San Francisco 49ers’ matchup. Check out Eisen’s complete list below.