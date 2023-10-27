Depot After Dark: Heartwarming Ogunjobi Story, Bad Sunday Ticket News, Warren TD Breakdown

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 26.

Ogunjobi’s Make-A-Wish Help

A heartwarming story that features Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi. Per Pittsburgh’s CBS News, Ogunjobi helped make someone’s wish come true. Through the Make-A-Wish program, Ogunjobi helped an eight-year-old girl named Kora build her own pizza at Caliente’s in Aspinwall, Pa., a dish dubbed the “Kora Strong Pie.”

“It’s not every day that a kid gets to meet a professional football player, let alone create a custom-made pizza with them, and we’re thrilled to have been able to provide that opportunity for Kora and to fund the wishes of other children in the area as well,” said Caliente’s owner Nick Bogacz.

The pizza Ogunjobi and Kora created goes on sale Nov. 1 and will be available the rest of the year with part of the proceeds going back to the Make-A-Wish program to help other children.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

NFL Sunday Ticket News

According to the media friends over at Awful Announcing, there’s bad news for those hoping Sunday Ticket will offer subscription packages for singular teams, an idea that was at least floated as the NFL moved from DirectTV to Google/YouTube. The NFL says it has little interest in doing anything like that. That comes from Chief Media Officer Brian Rolapp (whose name has been floated as the NFL’s next commissioner, so his voice here really matters).

“We haven’t heard a ton of that in our fan research that they want that,” Rolapp told SI’s Albert Breer as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “We think the value of the product is pretty good. Is there an opportunity for less than all games? Maybe. We haven’t seriously talked about à la carte games. That’s nowhere really in our future.”

Rolapp added that the league has “never liked the model” of having team-only subscriptions. Publicly, many fans have called for this option in the hopes of reducing costs and their lack of interest in watching every team around the league. But that doesn’t seem to be in the league’s plans. Sunday Ticket will be an all-or-nothing service for the foreseeable future.

Shipley On Warren TD

Former NFL center and Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick A.Q. Shipley has a weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show breaking down the best offensive line plays around the NFL each week. For maybe the first time all year, the Steelers were on that list. Below, you can watch him breakdown RB Jaylen Warren’s 13-yard TD off the team’s “Zorro Toss.”

Shipley breaks down Warren’s vision, the reach block from center Mason Cole, and LG Isaac Seumalo opening up a running lane. You can click the link below to watch him talk through it.