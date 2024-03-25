Tomlin: Steelers Looking To Add Players At ‘Every Position,’ Including Defensive Line

Despite all of the changes the Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone this offseason under GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin, they have yet to be address their defensive line via outside free agency.

The line really struggled last season without Cameron Heyward in the lineup for six games and then had issues even when he returned from groin surgery when he wasn’t himself.

Even after seeing some of the struggles the defensive line had — veteran Larry Ogunjobi didn’t play up to expectations, DeMarvin Leal took a step backwards and Keeanu Benton was one of the lone bright spots — the Steelers haven’t done much to address the position so far this offseason.

The only move the Steelers have made was re-signing Montravius Adams to a two-year deal, which came after they lost Armon Watts to the New England Patriots in free agency.

Though the Steelers have been quiet on the defensive line front, it’s a position that the Steelers are continuing to look to add to, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“We’re looking, we’re looking to add players at every position, to be honest with you, man,” Tomlin said to reporters Monday from the AFC Coaches breakfast at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando, according to video via Steelers.com. “We’re trying to be the very best team that we can be. And so, we’re gonna utilize all the avenues to do that, certainly.

“I don’t know that there’s been an offseason where I haven’t been shopping at the defensive line.”

Tomlin and the Steelers might be shopping for some players along the defensive line, but they haven’t purchased anything significant yet to address the poor play in the trenches defensively.

Of course, that purchase could come from the NFL draft in late April, which would certainly be understandable.

But right now, the Steelers have a clear problem along the defensive line.

Heyward will be 35 years old this season and is coming off two groin surgeries in a six-month span. Meanwhile Ogunjobi is on the wrong side of 30 and hasn’t been what the Steelers were largely expecting when they signed him.

While Benton was a major bright spot as a rookie, looking like a future dominant piece in the trenches for the Steelers, another key young piece in Leal took a major step backwards and was a healthy scratch for much of the season. Adams was a fine depth piece who had flashes the last two seasons in the Black and Gold, too.

More is needed though, and the position is a major concern.

Tomlin, to his credit, acknowledged it. We’ll see if the Steelers add at the position between now and the 2024 NFL Draft April 25-27. Chances are high that the Steelers do add another body to the room. At least, they better, because a group of Heyward, Ogunjobi, Benton, Adams, Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Jonathan Marshall and Jacob Slade isn’t exactly comforting.

Lots of work to do for the Steelers in the trenches defensively. But that’s nothing new for Tomlin.