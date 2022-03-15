Schefter: Steelers Re-Signing NT Montravius Adams To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back another of their own, re-signing NT Montravius Adams to a two-year contract worth $5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and via agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Steelers signed Adams off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in late November, and he ended up being a nice addition for the team. While Adams did miss one game due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, he still wound up playing 171 defensive snaps in five games. He recorded eight total tackles, three quarterback hits, and one defensed pass in his limited regular season playing time with the Steelers. He also added a sack, a quarterback hit, and two total tackles in the team’s playoff loss.

Adams offers key interior defensive line depth behind Tyson Alualu, who is returning but coming off a fractured ankle. At 35 years old, Alualu is likely in the last year of his playing career, so having Adams locked up an additional year is important. He’ll compete for rotational snaps along the defensive line and try to carve out a sub-package role with his quickness and ability to penetrate.

The biggest question mark along the Steelers’ defensive line is whether or not Stephon Tuitt will return. While the organization and teammates have hinted Tuitt will be part of the 2022 squad, no official announcement has been made. Should Tuitt return, the D-line room will be set with Tuitt, Adams, Alualu, Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley, and Isaiahh Loudermilk. With a healthier and more developed group, the run defense should return to form and not be its historically bad self as it was in 2021, allowing a league-worst 4.99 YPC.