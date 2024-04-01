Buy Or Sell: Larry Ogunjobi Playing His Last Season In Pittsburgh In 2024

Buy Or Sell: Larry Ogunjobi is playing in his last season with the Steelers in 2024.

Explanation: The Steelers signed Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract extension last year. His contract run through the 2025 season, but if he keeps underproducing, the Steelers may question his position. They’re paying him nearly $10 million this season.

Buy:

One can argue that the only reason he’s still here is because it didn’t make economic sense to cut Larry Ogunjobi yet. If the Steelers cut him this year, they would hardly save anything after roster displacement, perhaps half a million dollars. The cash savings would be significant, but they’re not looking to cut cash spending right now.

The simple fact is Ogunjobi needs to play at a much higher level, specifically a more productive level. He couldn’t hold down the fort in Cameron Heyward’s absence last year, and Heyward’s even older now. To manage three sacks and three tackles for loss in over 750 snaps is not acceptable for a defensive lineman.

Sell:

Ogunjobi is only earning $7 million in 2025, so his price tag does come down. That helps his case for sticking around longer, and if he really struggles, he could agree to forfeit his $3 million roster bonus in favor of the Steelers releasing him.

Beyond that, Ogunjobi is more talented than his stat sheet indicates. He plays well even if he doesn’t finish the plays, and that’s partly due to who he’s playing with. His teammates swarm to the ball and wrap up what he started, and that goes for sacks as well.

Besides, with Heyward nearing the end of his career, they can’t afford to replace two linemen. In the future, perhaps he’ll be the Robin to the Steelers’ next Batman along the defensive line. Or they can simply play Keeanu Benton and Montravius Adams at the same time. Both of them are under contract for 2025 or beyond.

