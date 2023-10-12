Depot After Dark: Goodell To Earn $700 Million?, Chickillo Receives Support, Steelers Auction

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 11.

Roger Goodell’s Payday

It pays well to be the NFL’s commissioner. Roger Goodell may be in the spotlight with a busy schedule. But he’s well-compensated for his efforts. According to Front Office Sports, Goodell’s next contract could see him earn $700 million since being named the NFL’s commissioner in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue.

“A three-year extension could easily add another $200 million to that total haul, and prior reports pointed to the new term being “the most lucrative deal ever given to any commissioner in any sport.”

According to the Sports Business Journal, Goodell is expected to sign a new deal within the next two weeks. Reportedly, it will be the last deal he signs. Goodell, 64, is likely to retire afterward.

Assuming he signs another contract, it’s expected to be his last deal. Goodell, 64, will reportedly retire after that. His replacement isn’t known but Troy Vincent is one logical name who could be his heir. Vincent, a former player, is currently the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations. A lesser-known possibility is Brian Rolapp, the league’s Chief Media and Business Officer.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Khan’s Career Path

A short segment featuring Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan and how his accounting and business acumen helped him land a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Valentine’s Day of 2001, becoming the team’s “cap guy.” He held that role until being named Kevin Colbert’s replacement as team GM in May of 2022.

You can watch Khan talk about the value of his accounting background below.

Anthony Chickillo Receives Support

An update on former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Anthony Chickillo, who suffered a medical episode and was hospitalized last week. He shared this post to his Instagram page, a video from TMZ – who broke the story – about what happened to him with a prayers emoji captioning it.

He received plenty of well-wishes from former Steelers like Will Allen, Bud Dupree, Dan McCullers, and Tyson Alualu. There’s also a comment of support from Joey Porter Jr, writing: “love you dawg.”

Prior to his medical episode, Chickillo was in Pittsburgh for a game, taking photos with players and coaches like STs Coordinator Danny Smith. We wish him the best moving forward.

Steelers Auction

The Pittsburgh Steelers are conducting a charity auction with some great items to bid on. It runs through tomorrow so if you’re interested, be sure to place your bid as soon as possible.

Items include: designing the next Terrible Towel, game-used footballs, and an autographed T.J. Watt Wheaties box. For more information, click the link in the tweet below.