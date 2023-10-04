Depot After Dark: Canada ‘Pain Relief’ Beer, Shannon Sharpe Dismisses Pickett, Pittsburgh Dad Reacts To Loss

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.
Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 3.
Canada ‘Pain Relief’ Beer
The Hampton Beer Outlet is finding the silver lining to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive struggles. Earlier Tuesday, HBC tweeted out the “Matt Canada Pain Relief” shelf of alcohol, drinks that all have at least 10 percent ABV. Let’s just say the Steelers’ offense won’t be the only thing going three and out…
Steelers’ Terrible First Quarters
Additional stats of the weird I researched after the Monday article was posted. It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the slowest-starting teams in football. In the Matt Canada era, 2021 to today, the Steelers have had more first quarter drives end in turnovers (15) than they have end in touchdowns (13). They’re the only team with that kind of negative ratio.
In 2023, the Steelers have 12 first-quarter drives. They have resulted in:
– Seven Punts
– Four Turnovers (Three INTs, One Fumble)
– One Score (WR Calvin Austin III’s 72-yard TD against Raiders)
So things haven’t gotten better this year. In fact, they’ve gotten worse.
Shannon Sharpe Counts Out Pickett
In the same discussion that Stephen A. Smith was having an aneurysm over the Steelers keeping OC Matt Canada, ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe said the issues go beyond the coordinator. He criticized QB Kenny Pickett, saying he’s not the future of the franchise.
“If you’re talking about long-term solutions, he’s not it,” Sharpe said. “He’s not it.”
Through 16 starts, here are Pickett’s career stats. These numbers are generally surface-level and obviously don’t provide full context but it’s uninspiring data.
This year, his play has regressed and he’s dealt with similar issues from his rookie year, especially with his poor pocket awareness and presence. If these struggles continue, the Steelers will have to rethink their long-term quarterback plans.
Pittsburgh Dad Reacts To Texans Loss
If you’re looking for a laugh to wipe away the tears of watching Pittsburgh get blasted by Houston Sunday, the popular YouTube Channel Pittsburgh Dad might help. As he does every week, he’s recapping the game.
“This team is so bad, it’s got me wishing I was doing chores,” he quips, later joking the only chore the Steelers should do is “clean house.”
Watch the whole video below.