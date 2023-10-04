Depot After Dark: Canada ‘Pain Relief’ Beer, Shannon Sharpe Dismisses Pickett, Pittsburgh Dad Reacts To Loss

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 3.

Canada ‘Pain Relief’ Beer

The Hampton Beer Outlet is finding the silver lining to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive struggles. Earlier Tuesday, HBC tweeted out the “Matt Canada Pain Relief” shelf of alcohol, drinks that all have at least 10 percent ABV. Let’s just say the Steelers’ offense won’t be the only thing going three and out…

We didn’t think it needed to be done. But it’s worse than ever. And we’re here for you. 🖤💛 Cure the #Steelers sorrow with our Matt Canada Pain Relief shelf: Exclusively featuring brews at 10% ABV and above. #HereWeGo again… pic.twitter.com/OrA6ctYimN — Hampton Beer Outlet (@HamptonBeerPGH) October 3, 2023

Steelers’ Terrible First Quarters

Additional stats of the weird I researched after the Monday article was posted. It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the slowest-starting teams in football. In the Matt Canada era, 2021 to today, the Steelers have had more first quarter drives end in turnovers (15) than they have end in touchdowns (13). They’re the only team with that kind of negative ratio.

Buckle up for this one. Since 2021, the Steelers have had more 1st quarter drives end in turnovers (15) than they have end in TDs (13). They're the only team in the league with such a stat. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2023

In 2023, the Steelers have 12 first-quarter drives. They have resulted in:

– Seven Punts

– Four Turnovers (Three INTs, One Fumble)

– One Score (WR Calvin Austin III’s 72-yard TD against Raiders)

So things haven’t gotten better this year. In fact, they’ve gotten worse.

Shannon Sharpe Counts Out Pickett

In the same discussion that Stephen A. Smith was having an aneurysm over the Steelers keeping OC Matt Canada, ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe said the issues go beyond the coordinator. He criticized QB Kenny Pickett, saying he’s not the future of the franchise.

“If you’re talking about long-term solutions, he’s not it,” Sharpe said. “He’s not it.”

Through 16 starts, here are Pickett’s career stats. These numbers are generally surface-level and obviously don’t provide full context but it’s uninspiring data.

I know these are just box score numbers but Kenny Pickett has started 16 career games. Basically a full season. His stats: 62.4% completion rate

11 TDs

13 INTs

6.2 Y/A

4.7 ANY/A

76.6 QB Rating — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 2, 2023

This year, his play has regressed and he’s dealt with similar issues from his rookie year, especially with his poor pocket awareness and presence. If these struggles continue, the Steelers will have to rethink their long-term quarterback plans.

Pittsburgh Dad Reacts To Texans Loss

If you’re looking for a laugh to wipe away the tears of watching Pittsburgh get blasted by Houston Sunday, the popular YouTube Channel Pittsburgh Dad might help. As he does every week, he’s recapping the game.

“This team is so bad, it’s got me wishing I was doing chores,” he quips, later joking the only chore the Steelers should do is “clean house.”

Watch the whole video below.