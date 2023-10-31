Depot After Dark: Fan Arrested, Dobbs Benched?, Vrabel On Renegade

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 30.

Fan Arrested At Acrisure

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, a fan attending Sunday’s Steelers/Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium was arrested for disorderly conduct. Richard Bryant, 33, of Georgia was initially ejected from the game shortly after kickoff after hitting fans with a towel (it’s unclear if it was a Terrible Towel or something else). He later returned to the game, leading to his arrest.

Per The Trib’s Justin Vellucci:

“But Bryant did return. Those same two officers were called back to section 133 at 3:21 p.m. They again escorted the Georgia man out of the stadium.

“Due to Bryant’s lack of adherence to police authority and his inability to follow basic commands, in addition to his out-of-state identification card, I was unable to release him from police custody,” Pittsburgh police Detective Lucas Brudette wrote in the complaint.”

He was arraigned just before 2 AM on Monday morning. It’s unclear if he was rooting for the Jaguars or the Steelers. At this point, he’s probably just rooting to go home.

Highsmith On Levis

Speaking to reporters during media availability Monday, Steelers outside linebacker talked about Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis and the challenge Pittsburgh’s defense will face, assuming Levis is the starter.

“Will Levis had a good game yesterday in his first game,” Highsmith said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s got a good attack through the air and so we just gotta be able to, first and foremost, stop him.”

Making his first start and NFL debut, Levis is the second QB in history to throw four touchdowns in his first game, joining Marcus Mariota as the only other one. With Ryan Tannehill still battling a high ankle sprain, it’s likely Levis will get at least a second start. Tennessee’s offense is led by RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 100 yards yesterday, and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who caught three of Levis’ four scores in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Dobbs Benched

It looks like Josh Dobbs’ time as the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback has come to an end. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon said Dobbs will not start this week. Either Kyler Murray will be activated and come off IR or the team will turn to rookie Clayton Tune.

Plot twist: #Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that either Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune — not Joshua Dobbs — will start Sunday against Cleveland. Murray remains on IR but obviously getting close. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023

In eight starts this season, Dobbs has thrown for eight touchdowns and five interceptions as the Cardinals sit at 1-7. He threw for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh plays Arizona in Week 13.

Vrabel On Renegade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a three-game homestand that hopefully goes better than how it went yesterday against Jacksonville. For Tennessee, they have the double-whammy of a short week that includes a Thursday road game, meaning they fly out Wednesday to land in Pittsburgh.

During a Monday press conference, Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about playing at Acrisure Stadium.

‘We are not gonna be able to blast Styx Renegade any louder, I promise you,” Vrabel told reporters.

A compliment to the intensity those moments in Pittsburgh can bring. While it’s the Steelers’ anthem when the defense needs a stop, Pittsburgh’s offense will have to be better than what it was against Jacksonville. Despite the defense forcing three turnovers and holding the Jaguars to 20 points, the Steelers trailed the entire game as the offense mustered just ten points.