Alex Highsmith Hints At Cameron Heyward Return: ‘We’re Excited That He’s Probably Gonna Be Back This Week’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played the last six games without one of their defensive captains: DL Cameron Heyward. He went down early in Week One with a groin injury that required sports hernia surgery, landing him on IR. However, Pittsburgh opened up his 21-day window to return last week, putting in motion the possibility of him coming back as soon as this week against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Mike Tomlin mentioned in his Monday presser that Heyward is in consideration to be elevated. Still on injured reserve, he has returned to practicing with the team. OLB Alex Highsmith gave more hope to fans looking for Heyward to return for the Steelers’ next game, stating that he’ll make a big difference on the field when he’s officially cleared to go.

“It’s gonna be huge for us and just like you said, he is our leader and so having a guy back, like that’s gonna be a huge for us,” Highsmith said to the media Monday on video from Steelers.com. “And so, definitely can’t wait to have him back. And I know he has been working his butt off to be able to get back for us. We’re all excited that he’s probably gonna be back this week and it’s gonna be huge for us. Just not like you said on the field, but also, just overall leadership-wise, having his presence around’s gonna be huge.”

The initial thought was that Heyward would take a little over two months to return with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saying that Heyward may come back by Week 10 for Pittsburgh’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Heyward may be able to beat that projection and play in Thursday night’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, who are coming off an impressive showing against the Atlanta Falcons, headlined by rookie QB Will Levis and his four-touchdown performance in his first NFL start.

Highsmith also seems to be expecting Heyward to return this week, which would be a huge boost to the leadership on the field, especially with S Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out for Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. On top of the leadership that Heyward provides, he would give the defense a much-needed difference maker up front as Pittsburgh’s run defense currently ranks 28th in football.

Heyward would also pair with OLBs T.J. Watt and Highsmith to boost the pass rush, generating more pressure up the middle to collapse the pocket and create more mismatches on the outside for Watt and Highsmith. The Steelers need to get right and get right quickly to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. Heyward could help them do that, especially if he is indeed cleared to suit up Thursday night.