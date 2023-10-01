2023 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road again, this time to face off against the Houston Texans. With a head coach like DeMeco Ryans, most recently of the San Francisco 49ers prior to accepting the head coach position in Houston, the Steelers’ offense can expect to see a similar defensive strategy out of the Texans. The talent level isn’t the same as San Francisco’s, but they will focus on stopping the run and not letting anything behind them. Kenny Pickett and the offense will need to sustain drives, which is something they have struggled to do with so far this season.

The Texans will be without much of their first-team offensive line to various injuries, so there are plenty of juicy matchups for the front seven to try to exploit. One in particular, Kendrick Green up against the likes of Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, and Montravius Adams should be enjoyable to watch. The Steelers traded Green prior to the start of the season, and everyone should be plenty familiar from practicing against him. C.J. Stroud has been making the most of his situation with a historic start in his first three games, trailing only Justin Herbert and Cam Newton in all-time passing yardage for rookies. Paired with crafty route-runner Tank Dell, the Steelers will have their hands full in trying to stymie the Texans’ passing offense.

Thank you for joining us for another week of Steelers football.

Steelers’ Inactive Players:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

G James Daniels

P Pressley Harvin III

WR Gunner Olszewski

RB Godwin Igwebuike

NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans’ Inactive Players:

QB Case Keenum (3rd)

G Josh Jones

LB Denzel Perryman

CB Tavierre Thomas

T Laremy Tunsil

RB Dare Ogunbowale

C/G Michael Deiter

Eleven months ago, the Bears traded a 2nd round pick for Chase Claypool. It became the 32nd overall selection. Now, they're trying to flip him for a late Day Three selection. (via @Schultz_Report)https://t.co/w28m2ro63l — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2023

Only three games but C.J. Stroud looks like their guy. No run game, banged up o-line, he's still played well. Zero INTs. Runs two-minute drill well. Good scheme to get players open. He's the real deal. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2023

Three skilled wide receivers with different skillsets. Nico Collins (sideline leaper). Tank Dell (burner, their Calvin Austin). Robert Woods (third down, option routes). Watch out for Woods from RB alignment in key situations. He's crafty. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2023

Defensively. Four down front. Will Anderson just one sack but pressures + FG block. Love to stunt and loop him. Nate Herbig making first start at RG. He and Okorafor have to be on same page. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 1, 2023

True rookie QBs 4-23 vs Mike Tomlin & Steelers in regular season #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/rhQmLBmOal — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 29, 2023

This is a big night for the Watt family with JJ Watt being honored on the field before kickoff. You can bet that TJ Watt wants to do his brother proud, even if it involves beating up on his former team.