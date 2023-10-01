2023 Week 4 Steelers Vs. Texans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road again, this time to face off against the Houston Texans. With a head coach like DeMeco Ryans, most recently of the San Francisco 49ers prior to accepting the head coach position in Houston, the Steelers’ offense can expect to see a similar defensive strategy out of the Texans. The talent level isn’t the same as San Francisco’s, but they will focus on stopping the run and not letting anything behind them. Kenny Pickett and the offense will need to sustain drives, which is something they have struggled to do with so far this season.
The Texans will be without much of their first-team offensive line to various injuries, so there are plenty of juicy matchups for the front seven to try to exploit. One in particular, Kendrick Green up against the likes of Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, and Montravius Adams should be enjoyable to watch. The Steelers traded Green prior to the start of the season, and everyone should be plenty familiar from practicing against him. C.J. Stroud has been making the most of his situation with a historic start in his first three games, trailing only Justin Herbert and Cam Newton in all-time passing yardage for rookies. Paired with crafty route-runner Tank Dell, the Steelers will have their hands full in trying to stymie the Texans’ passing offense.
Steelers’ Inactive Players:
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)
G James Daniels
P Pressley Harvin III
WR Gunner Olszewski
RB Godwin Igwebuike
NT Breiden Fehoko
Texans’ Inactive Players:
QB Case Keenum (3rd)
G Josh Jones
LB Denzel Perryman
CB Tavierre Thomas
T Laremy Tunsil
RB Dare Ogunbowale
C/G Michael Deiter
This is a big night for the Watt family with JJ Watt being honored on the field before kickoff. You can bet that TJ Watt wants to do his brother proud, even if it involves beating up on his former team.