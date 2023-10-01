Steelers Vs. Texans 2023 Week Four: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 4
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Houston Texans (1-2)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 1, 2023
Site: NRG Stadium (72,220) • Houston, TX
Playing Surface: Field Turf
Referee: Bill Vinovich
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), and Amanda Renner (sideline),
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Texans +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Houston.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Houston.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 4.
Houston are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games.
Houston are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games at home.
Houston are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Houston are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Houston are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games played in October.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Houston’s last 8 games played in week 4.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games played on a Sunday.
Steelers Injuries:
G James Daniels (groin) – Out
P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring) – Out
Texans Injuries
G Josh Jones (hand) – Out
LB Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist) – Out
CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) – Out
T Laremy Tunsil (knee) – Out
C Michael Deiter (chest) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_1_2023_at_houston-texans_weekly_release
Game Capsule: