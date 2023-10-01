Steelers Vs. Texans 2023 Week Four: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Houston Texans (1-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 1, 2023

Site: NRG Stadium (72,220) • Houston, TX

Playing Surface: Field Turf

Referee: Bill Vinovich

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), and Amanda Renner (sideline),

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Texans +3

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Houston.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Houston.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played in week 4.

Houston are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games.

Houston are 0-8 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Houston are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Houston are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Houston are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games played in October.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Houston’s last 8 games played in week 4.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games played on a Sunday.

Steelers Injuries:

G James Daniels (groin) – Out

P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring) – Out

Texans Injuries

G Josh Jones (hand) – Out

LB Denzel Perryman (hand, wrist) – Out

CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) – Out

T Laremy Tunsil (knee) – Out

C Michael Deiter (chest) – Questionable

Weather:

HOUSTON WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_1_2023_at_houston-texans_weekly_release



Game Capsule: