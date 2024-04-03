The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent Visitors, Kozora Mock Draft, Possible RB Extensions, Cap Update & More

Season 14, Episode 110 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the recent visitors that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had this week. Most of those are draft-related visitors with one other being a free agent inside linebacker. We go over the full list of visitors, what they all likely mean and much more.

Alex released his most recent mock draft a few days ago so we tear through that pick by pick. We spend extra time on his first-round player, Duke OL Graham Barton, as we finally get around to having a longer discussion on him.

Alex and I discuss the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay program in this show and how I have spent way too much time trying to reverse engineer the formula for that and why.

We also take time in this show to discuss the outlook for the Steelers when it comes to them potentially receiving any compensatory draft picks next offseason. We also talk about the contract details related to the team’s four most recent signings and where the Steelers now sit salary cap wise for 2024 on this Wednesday.

Will the Steelers sign one or both of their top two running backs to contract extensions this offseason? We address the situations and plausibility of that happening for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren quite thoroughly.

We quickly go over the Wednesday pre-draft visitors the Steelers now have in Pittsburgh and also discuss the Wednesday breaking news of the Buffalo Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 85-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

