2023 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
This season MyBookie has a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.
Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|Vikings -1.5
|New York Jets at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Giants +3
|Jets -3
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Dolphins -9.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -6.5
|Cowboys -6.5
|Rams +6.5
|New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +1
|Saints -1
|Colts +1
|Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Texans -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +7
|Chiefs -7
|Broncos +7
|Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +9.5
|Ravens -9.5
|Ravens -9.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|Bengals +4
|Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers -8.5
|Chargers -8.5
|Bears +8.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -8
|Lions -8
|Lions -8
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Jaguars 24-20
|Jaguars 23-20
|Week 7 Results
|6-7
|3-10
|2023 Results
|58-43-5
|48-53-5