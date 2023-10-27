The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Jaguars Preview, Heyward Window Opening, Coordinator Comments, Week 8 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the upcoming Week Eight game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars,

We go over the recent comments made by Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Steelers WR George Pickens as a result of those blowing up on the Internet and social media.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward had his 21-day practice window opened on Thursday as he continues to work his way back from his groin injury. We discuss when Heyward might resume playing in a game. We also go over the Steelers’ Week Eight injury report heading into Friday.

The Steelers’ coordinators, Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, both held their weekly press conferences on Thursday. As usual, Alex and I discuss the main talking points to come out their talks with the media.

Will the Steelers make any trades before next week’s league deadline? Alex and I discuss that topic again in this show.

The Steelers play the Jaguars on Sunday so with that, we are pleased to be joined by Demetrius Harvey on this Friday episode. Demetrius covers the Jaguars for the Florida Times-Union, and we discuss the Sunday game with him for about 20 minutes. At the end of our interview, Demetrius gives us his prediction for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Jaguars.

If not already doing so, please follow Demetrius on Twitter at @Demetrius82 and make sure to read his work online at https://www.jacksonville.com/staff/10326671002/demetrius-harvey/.

After finishing up with Demetrius, Alex and I move on to our own breakdowns of the Jaguars ahead of Sunday. We discuss the matchup in full and what we expect to see from the Jaguars offense and defense against the Steelers.

As usual, Alex and I provide our picks against the spread for all of the remaining games left on the Week Eight schedule. That ends with our score predictions for Jaguars-Steelers game.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 125-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Jaguars Preview, Heyward Window Opening, Coordinator Comments, Week 8 Picks, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3293552064

