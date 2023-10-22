2023 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Saints -2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Jaguars +2.5
|Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Browns -3
|Browns -3
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|Lions +3
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3
|Commanders -3
|Commanders -3
|Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +8.5
|Patriots +8.5
|Bills -8.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Falcons +2.5
|Falcons +2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -7.5
|Seahawks -7.5
|Cardinals +7.5
|Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +1
|Broncos +1
|Packers -1
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -5.5
|Chargers +5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Vikings +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Rams 23-16
|Rams 23-17
|Week 6 Results
|12-3
|6-9
|2023 Results
|52-36-5
|45-43-5