The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs Rams Game Preview, Injury Reports, LT Decision, Week 7 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming Week Seven road game against the Los Angeles Rams. That conversation begins with us covering the team’s Thursday injury report and the concerns about TE Pat Freiermuth, who we find out later in the show will be sidelined longer with his hamstring issue.

With it certainly sounding like Dan Moore Jr. will start over rookie Broderick Jones at left tackle on Sunday against the Rams, Alex and I discuss that development and why that decision might have been made. We talk about whether it will be the right decision ultimately as well.

The Steelers coordinators, Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, both spoke to the media on Thursday so as usual, Alex and I go over the main talking points from both of those press conferences. We spend extra time talking about comments Canada made concerning motion on offense used by the Miami Dolphins and other NFL teams and if the Steelers can utilize any of that with their receivers starting on Sunday against the Rams.

We talk a little bit about two key Rams players, WR Cooper Kupp and DT Aaron Donald, ahead of Sunday’s game and how both need to be handled by the Steelers. Later in this Friday show we are joined by Stu Jackson, who covers the Rams for the team’s official website as a senior staff writer. We spend roughly 20 minutes with Stu previewing the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Rams.

If not already doing so, please follow Stu on Twitter/X at @StuJRams and please make sure to read his work online at https://www.therams.com/.

After Stu talks to us, Alex and I provide our own breakdown of the Steelers’ road game against the Rams.

We move on to provide all of our picks against the spread for the entire slate of Week Seven NFL games and, as usual, we include our final score predictions for the Steelers game.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 94-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Recent CB Shuffle, Starting LT For Week 7, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2019201619

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 39 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n