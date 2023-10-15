2023 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
This season MyBookie has a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.
Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Titans +4
|Ravens -4
|Ravens -4
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -4
|Jaguars -4
|Colts +4
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +1.5
|Texans +1.5
|Texans +1.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +10
|49ers -10
|49ers -10
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -2.5
|Bengals -2.5
|Bengals -2.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -2.5
|Commanders+2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -13.5
|Dolphins -13.5
|Panthers +13.5
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -3
|Raiders -3
|Patriots +3
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -7
|Rams -7
|Cardinals +7
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers +3
|Lions -3
|Buccaneers +3
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -15
|Bills -15
|Bills -15
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers +2
|Cowboys -2
|Cowboys -2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Bye
|Bye
|Week 5 Results
|8-6
|7-7
|2023 Results
|40-33-5
|39-34-5