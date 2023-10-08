2023 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
This season MyBookie has a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.
Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Commanders -6
|Bears +6
|Commanders -6
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Bills -5.5
|Bills -5.5
|Jaguars +5.5
|New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Saints
|Patriots
|Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -1.5
|Texans +1.5
|Texans +1.5
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -12.5
|Dolphins -12.5
|Dolphins -12.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Titans -2.5
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -10
|Panthers +10
|Lions -10
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +4
|Eagles -4
|Eagles -4
|Cincinnati Bengals at arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Cowboys +3.5
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders -1
|Packers +1
|Packers +1
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +4.5
|Ravens -4.5
|Steelers +4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 27-16
|Steelers 17-16
|Week 4 Results
|7-8-1
|8-7-1
|2023 Results
|32-27-5
|32-27-5