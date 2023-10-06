The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Preview, Coordinator Comments, Week 5 Injury Report, Picks & More

Season 14, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens. That begins with us going over the injury report from Thursday and how that already has the inactives list nearly filled up.

We discuss hoping that OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) will play on Sunday and how barring a setback, QB Kenny Pickett will give it a go versus the Ravens.

The Steelers coordinators, Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, both held their weekly press conferences on Thursday so as usual, Alex and I tear through what both had to say. We discuss the response Canada had to the CBS Sports comments this past Sunday regarding him allegedly talking about how his offense isn’t built to come from way behind. We go way too deep into that, but it is topical, to say the least.

We discuss Austin’s thoughts on the readiness of rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. and the second-round draft pick potentially seeing more defensive snaps on Sunday. We also discuss if we’ll finally see DT Breiden Fehoko and CB Desmond King II on defense on Sunday versus the Ravens.

The Chicago Bears traded former Steelers WR Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, so Alex and I discuss that news right after it broke on social media.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Jonas Shaffer, who covers the Ravens for The Baltimore Banner. We talk to Jonas for nearly 30 minutes about the 2023 Ravens through four games and the Sunday game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. We talk offense, defense, and more. We also get a final score prediction out of Jonas to close out the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Jonas on Twitter at @jonas_shaffer and make sure to read his coverage online here: https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/author/jonas-shaffer/

After our interview with Jonas, Alex and I provide our own analysis of the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Ravens. As usual, we break down what the tape says on both sides of the football for both teams.

It’s Friday, so Alex and I give our picks for all the remaining NFL games that are upcoming on Sunday and Monday. We both give our score predictions for the Steelers-Ravens game, and we differ quite a bit.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this two-hour episode and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Texans All-22, Transactions, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday Comments, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5227956159

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 33 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n