2023 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.

This season has MyBookie a no-strings attached cash bonus that lets you deposit and withdraw, quick. Use promo code [TERRIBLE] on a deposit of $50 or more, and you can receive up to $200 in cash, instantly to your MyBookie account.

Bet your deposit amount once, and you’re ready to cash out at any time, again that’s promo code [TERRIBLE] to claim your cash deposit bonus mybookie.ag.

2023 Week 4 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Packers +2 Lions -2 Packers +2 Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Jaguars -3 Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +2.5 Bengals -2.5 Bengals -2.5 Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -1 Rams +1 Colts -1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -3.5 Saints -3.5 Buccaneers +3.5 Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -9 Eagles -9 Eagles -9 Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +4 Panthers +4 Vikings -4 Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +3 Broncos -3 Broncos -3 Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns -2.5 Browns -2.5 Ravens +2.5 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -5 Chargers -5 Chargers -5 New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys -6.5 Cowboys -6.5 Cowboys -6.5 Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -14 Cardinals +14 Cardinals +14 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 8:20 PM ET (MON) Jets +8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (MON) Giants +1.5 Seahawks -1.5 Seahawks -1.5 Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans +2.5 Texans +2.5 Texans +2.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-19 Texans 23-17 Week 3 Results 11-4-1 10-5-1 2023 Results 25-19-4 24-20-4

14-15-3-00