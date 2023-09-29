The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Texans Preview, Transactions, Injuries, James Farrior Interview, Week 4 Picks, & More

Season 14, Episode 30 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start going over the most recent practice squad transactions made by the Steelers this past week. We also recap the team’s Thursday injury report and speculate on whether WR Gunner Olszewski will be back active on Sunday after missing the Week Three game due to a concussion.

Steelers coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Thursday and Alex I recap the few worthy talking points to come out of those.

With the Steelers set to play the Houston Texans on the road Sunday afternoon, Alex and I welcome Drew Dougherty back to the show. Drew covers the Texans for the team’s official website, and he helps us preview the Sunday game from top to bottom for nearly a half hour. Make sure to follow Drew on Twitter at @DoughertyDrew and read his work at houstontexans.com.

Alex and I then get into our own preview of the Sunday game between the Steelers and the Texans. We discuss both sides of the football for both teams heading into this week Four matchup in Houston.

After previewing the Sunday game, Alex and I are then joined by former Steelers ILB James Farrior. We talk with Farrior about several topics concerning his long NFL career. They include recollections of his draft day, playing with Kendrell Bell, his ability to avoid a lot of missed games due to injuries and much more. Make sure to follow Farrior on Twitter at @JamesFarrior.

Finally, Alex and I close out this Friday show by giving our Week Four picks of all the remaining games on the NFL slate. We also give our final score predictions for the Steelers’ road game against the Texans.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 115-minute episode and we get to a few listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Texans Preview, Transactions, Injuries, James Farrior Interview, Week 4 Picks, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8937705555

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 30 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n