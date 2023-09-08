‘We’ll See:’ Brock Purdy Responds To Patrick Peterson’s Comments

Brock Purdy has heard about Patrick Peterson’s comments. In large part because he was asked about them. On today’s episode of Peterson’s All Things Covered podcast, he offered up a prediction that he’ll intercept Purdy this weekend, knowing the team’s offensive “tells.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Purdy was asked what to make of those comments. He didn’t have much to say but here’s what he said.

“I don’t really know what to say about that,” Purdy told reporters via NBCS 49ers. I mean, he’s a good player. Patrick Peterson’s a great player. I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. So, yeah, it’s the competitive nature, I guess, of football. So, we’ll see.”

Brock Purdy on Pat Pete comments: "I don't really know what to say about that. I mean, he's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player. I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he played for the Cardinals and stuff. So, yeah, it's the competitive… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 8, 2023

Here’s what Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden earlier today about Purdy and the 49ers’ offense.

“Because there is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get when those guys are in certain situations.”

He added that Purdy is quick to look for RB Christian McCaffrey as a safety valve when pressured. And he outlined the general scheme of the 49ers’ offense, a run-based approach that uses window dressing to mess with the eyes of the defenders, getting them out of position.

McFadden asked if Peterson would go into more detail about the “tells” of the 49ers’ offense. Peterson said he would only after making big plays Sunday.

“When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it,” he said.

The comment was more along the lines of competitive banter than an ironclad guarantee. Still, it’s certainly drawn headlines and gotten back to Purdy. His response was diplomatic and did little to add fuel to the fire, though maybe the comment of watching him growing up was slight shade at Peterson’s age, a 33-year old corner who has lost some of his speed.

The good news is all the talk will be put to bed Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Both sides are talented and well-coached and this Week One matchup is shaping to be competitive and one that’ll go down to the wire. Whoever comes out on top will be the side who truly does all the talking.