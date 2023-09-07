Patrick Peterson Says 49ers Have ‘Tells’ On Offense: ‘When I Get My Pick Sunday, We’ll Talk About It’

Patrick Peterson was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason for his veteran savvy. At 33 years old and Canton-bound, he’s seen just about everything an offense can do. And on the latest episode of his All Things Covered podcast, Peterson said he’s figured out the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. Chatting with co-host Bryant McFadden, Peterson noted he’s been doing his homework.

“Because there is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get when those guys are in certain situations,” Peterson told McFadden.

Peterson spent a chunk of the podcast breaking down the 49ers’ offense, one that has top skill players at running back and tight end with a stud of a left tackle in Trent Williams. While Peterson obviously didn’t reveal all that he’s seen on tape, he noted that QB Brock Purdy looks for RB Christian McCaffrey when he feels pressure. One of the best receiving backs in football, McCaffrey caught 52 passes in just 11 games with the 49ers after being traded over from Carolina midseason.

Replacing Cam Sutton, Peterson is expected to have a similar role with the Steelers. He’ll be a starting outside corner in the team’s base defense but kick inside to the slot in passing situations and will dabble rotating to safety post-snap, helping spin Minkah Fitzpatrick down. With a high football IQ and less predictability about where he’ll align, Peterson could routinely make plays on the football. He picked off five passes a year ago, his most since his rookie season when he snagged seven.

Though it was perhaps said a bit tongue-in-cheek, Peterson told McFadden he’ll spill the 49ers’ secrets after he makes his plays Sunday.

“When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it.”

In five starts last year, Purdy threw four interceptions. He’ll play his first meaningful game since injuring his elbow in last year’s NFC title game, ending his season and the 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes. Though he’s in his second year, San Francisco will still be careful with how they use him. Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who played under Kyle Shanahan in Washington, noted that those types are offenses are highly structured because Shanahan is a “control freak, making their offenses more predictable for veterans like Peterson to study.

Of course, all offenses (and defenses) have tells. Each unit has a personality, a philosophy, and if you don’t, then you’re probably not a good team. Everyone has a scouting report on each other. What Peterson is saying here isn’t ground-breaking. But it’s certainly notable, not something you typically hear from a Steeler, and Peterson seems confident in his team’s gameplan. We’ll see if his interception prediction comes true Sunday.

Check out the whole episode between Peterson and McFadden below.