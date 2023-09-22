Week Three Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It was a heck of a way to do it but the Pittsburgh Steelers netted their first win of the season Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, a 26-22 victory. While the offense continues to sputter and the defense has been inconsistent, there were enough splash plays to win. George Pickens caught a 71-yard touchdown while Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt had defensive touchdowns.

The Steelers will look to rise above .500 Sunday night against the 1-1 Las Vegas Raiders. It’ll be another late outing, but we’ll be here to cover the game for you win, lose, or draw.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – As we always ask, will the Steelers beat the Raiders Sunday night?

2 – Who throws for more yards. Las Vegas’ Jimmy Garoppolo or Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett?

3 – As Dave Bryan pointed out, the Steelers need at least 60 yards rushing to avoid having their worst three-game rushing start since the merger. Will Pittsburgh rush for at least 60 yards as a team against the Raiders?

4 – Pittsburgh has allowed two 60-plus yard runs in their first two weeks. Las Vegas’ RB Josh Jacobs doesn’t have a run longer than seven yards this season. Does he have a run of at least 20 yards in this game?

5 – Who has more yards from scrimmage: WR George Pickens or WR Calvin Austin III plus TE Connor Heyward plus TE Darnell Washington.

Tiebreaker: Tight end Pat Freiermuth has just two receptions through two games. How many does he have in Week Three (closest answer wins, including ones which go over)?

Recap of 2023 Week 1 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Never a doubt. The Steelers had ‘em all the way. Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 26-22 . A little less optimism this week. But 64.1% (41 of 64) of Steelers Depot respondents went for the win and got a point.

Question 2: Nick Chubb was rushing strong with 64 yards when he sustained a devastating injury at the start of the second quarter. Just 28.1% (18 of 64) predicted Chubb gaining less than 100 yards .

Question 3: The Steelers offense stalled on multiple occasions. Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens in stride for a 71-yard touchdown. But the rest of the Steelers points were scored by the defense and Boswell’s two field goals. A narrow 51.6% (33 of 64) majority correctly predicted Kenny Pickett not throwing for at least two touchdowns . Kenny may be sandbagging to snag a TD bonanza in Las Vegas.

Question 4: The Steelers sacked Dashaun Watson six times. But T.J. Watt sacked him just once. Almost 77% (76.6, 49 of 64) of respondents predicted Watt sacking Watson under 2.25 times .

Question 5: Minkah Fitzpatrick tallied six combined tackles against Cleveland. But he left the game early in the second half after running down Jerome Ford on a long run. Cole Holcomb picked up eight combined tackles. Another narrow 51.6% majority picked Holcomb to have more tackles than Fitzpatrick .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Chubb Under 100 Rush Yards Pickett 2 TD Passes? Watt O/U 2.25 Sacks Minkah or Holcomb more Tackles SD Consensus YES NO NO UNDER HOLCOMB Correct Answers YES YES NO UNDER HOLCOMB

Steelers Depot respondents got four of five questions correct as a group. Great job!

Just like the NFL, it takes a week or two of the regular season to work out the kinks. In Week One, just one person got three of five questions correct. This week, two folks answered all five correctly to score the five-point bonus.

Congratulations to Buckeye Steel and Steelers D! They answered all five questions correctly and received 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). The tiebreaker used to determine this week’s winner was the number of defensive snaps Joey Porter Jr. played. Buckeye Steel predicted 15 and Steelers D said 11. Porter played 14 defensive snaps giving Buckeye the edge.

And the race is on. After two weeks, Buckeye Steel and Steelers D take the lead on the power of their clean sweep of the week two questions. But a pack of 12 is intent on closing the gap. Answer every week to see how far up the ladder you climb.

Here is the initial 2023 Leaderboard:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Buckeye Steel 13 First (tie) Steelers D 13 First (tie) Agustin-ARG 7 Third (tie) ginko18 7 Third (tie) Pghomer 7 Third (tie) Jason W 7 Third (tie) Ratsotex 7 Third (tie) Hoptown 7 Third (tie) Reese Dare 7 Third (tie) Andi B 7 Third (tie) ManRayX 7 Third (tie) Style Points 7 Third (tie) KS 7 Third (tie) Sunshine State Steel 7 Third (tie)

