Week Four Texans Wednesday Injury Report: Laremy Tunsil Does Not Practice

The Houston Texans released their Week 4 injury report, and while S Jalen Pitre (bruised lung) returned to practice today in a limited capacity, OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) remained out of practice. Tunsil has missed Houston’s last two games with his knee injury, and he’s not expected to play on Sunday, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson. Also out were ILB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), OT Josh Jones (hand, not expected to play), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand, out this week per Wilson) and WR Robert Woods (rest).

CB Shaq Griffin (foot), S Jimmie Ward (rest), OT George Fant (rest), DE Jonathan Greenard (knee), WR Tank Dell (rest) and G Shaq Mason (ankle) joined Pitre as limited participants.

The Texans are a banged-up group, especially along the offensive line, so it makes sense why guys like Fant would work in a limited capacity with a rest designation, as the Texans don’t want to risk further offensive line injuries but still need him to get reps in.

Dell is coming off an impressive five-catch, 145-yard performance with a touchdown in Houston’s Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the rookie receiver is someone the Steelers will need to pay close attention to on Sunday. The rest of the Houston limited participants should be good to go for Sunday’s game, but losing Jones and Tunsil is going to significantly impact the Texans’ offensive line.

It’ll be a key matchup of the game, seeing how the Houston O-line stacks up against the Pittsburgh front, and it could end up being the key to victory for the Steelers.